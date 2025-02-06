Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham: Player Ratings

A place at Anfield south has been booked again, as Liverpool clinically dissected a Tottenham side who arrived with a goal to the good but little optimism to show.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham (agg 4-1)

Carabao Cup (semi-final, second leg) | Anfield

February 6, 2025

Goals: Gakpo 34′, Salah 51′(pen), Szoboszlai 75′, Van Dijk 80′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

Didn’t have much to do for large parts, as the troops in red ahead of him went to battle.

Stayed alert and vigilant, with a few crucial claims on the rare occasions Spurs threatened.

Not a single shot on target from the north Londoners.

Conor Bradley – 9

A lovely, terrier-like performance from Bradley again.

Pure, unadulterated, snarling energy. Helped keep the pressure cranked on the right flank as Salah took time to get into his stride, and was always looking for the quick pass exchange to ensure the tempo ticked over.

Ended his first-half heroics by giving Son Heung-Min the Kylian Mbappe treatment and duly folding the Spurs skipper in half. The grass stains aren’t getting out of those socks for at least a scalding deep-wash cycle…or three.

Brilliant in the second half, and very much on a wavelength with a rampaging Salah. His run and pass to release Szoboszlai was a thing of beauty and worth watching on repeat.

The sort of player who can really get the Kop in full voice.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Started off the pace, fluffing a simple pass straight out of play on 10 minutes and getting a puzzled glance from Bradley.

Worked his way into the match and took a large portion of knocks and shoves. Made sure new boy Mathys Tel didn’t have a movie-script debut appearance.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Thought he’d start off his evening with a little game of boil the primadonna and, with not even five minutes on the clock, Richarlison’s tears were evaporating off his own steaming face – a sight to behold, it really is.

Orchestrated the game thereafter for the full distance, and played with a smile. Kept heads steadied as the game swung heavily in Liverpool’s favour by barking for retained focus.

Capped off another imperious evening with a craning header into the Kop end. A colossus.

Andy Robertson – 7

Opened up during his recent Sky Sports interview that he feels he’s being harshly judged this season, with a mix of understated performances in Slot’s new system.

Tonight he showed that he has a point. This wasn’t vintage Robertson, but what we need to accept is the Robertson vintage we know is a bottled offering of the former landlord.

Slot has the Scotsman giving off a different taste these days; less fiery, less fizz, more composure and easy on the palate.

Plenty of advancing runs into the final third, but relied on the width of Gakpo providing the threat while plugging the gaps in his wake. An honest evening’s work, much to Slot’s satisfaction.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

It can’t just be me who watches every Gravenberch performance these days with a mixture of admiration and trepidation? The latter in the sense of please-do-not-get-injured.

It speaks volumes of just how important the Dutchman is to this Liverpool side, with his linchpin role central to everything.

Thankfully Spurs didn’t bring the rough and tumble to Anfield with a never-say-die attitude to getting to Wembley. Gravenberch was spared a meaty challenge or two as a result, and was able to layer his lovely brush strokes all over this canvas.

Didn’t quite hit top gear, but never really needed to.

Curtis Jones – 7

Professional and measured, perhaps best sums up the labour of the city’s own this evening.

Played a disciplined role in a highly organised midfield and helped unlock pockets of space for Szoboszlai to flourish within.

His touch was a cut above his marker on almost every occasion, drawing fouls left, right and centre.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Certainly fancied this one, after his recent tepid offering against Bournemouth.

The magnificent Magyar had sharpened his tools again and looked lively, with twinkling feet and dropping of the shoulders to slip into space.

Unfortunate to have his first-half effort ruled out for offside, but such was his eagerness to penetrate the back line. Deserved his goal when it finally arrived in the second half.

Cody Gakpo – 8

This lad just loves a cup fixture and loves a goal, doesn’t he? The thing with Gakpo – aside being a remarkably solid footballer – is the consistency across the board in what he offers you.

Started brightly, nicking in from the flanks wherever possible and turning his marker inside and out.

Had already surveyed the land prior to Salah crossing the ball in for the opener, picked his run and gambled that the goalmouth melee – obviously instigated by Nunez – would see an opportunity present itself to him at the back post.

Got his head down and rifled the finish with distinction.

Didn’t get too carried away with his celebration and quickly continued about ruining Archie Gray’s evening. Love to see it.

Mohamed Salah – 9 (Man of the Match)

Began slowly, by his own insane standards, and probably lulled Spurs into a false sense of security. The early stages saw him fed the ball a fair bit on the flank, but opportunities weren’t forthcoming.

Liverpool were getting much more joy down the left so, naturally, Salah conjured an assist for Gakpo’s opener to sucker-punch the visitors.

Started the second half by almost scoring within seconds, and then weighted a lovely toying pass into the path of Nunez to force a penalty. The spot kick couldn’t have been more postage stamp.

Salah’s world is a cruel one of pure numbers and searing statistics. Please do read the script next time, Spurs.

Darwin Nunez – 8

Ran around like a dog who had been cooped up in the kennel while his owners were off on holiday.

Played a huge role in applying the press from the front and taking some mileage from the legs of the midfielders. A really under-the-radar performance from Liverpool’s chaos-maker that deserves many more plaudits than it will likely receive.

Timed his runs nicely and latched onto Salah’s threaded ball with delicate efficiency to win the penalty. Headed every single ball. No, literally…he headed every single ball.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Nunez, 72′) – 7 – Straight on and straight into the action. Loves to get a shot off on goal and it’s rarely off target. A killer of a substitute for the opposition to see warming up.

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Jones, 72′) – 7 – Got the rest he desperately needed, and Liverpool will be better off for it. Fizzed passes after entering the fray and didn’t exert himself. A class act.

Harvey Elliott (on for Salah, 82′) – 7 – Unlucky not to start, but plugged away during the limited minutes he had and tried to make his mark.

Diaz (on for Gakpo, 82′) – N/A

Quansah (on for Van Dijk, 86′) – N/A – Allowed us give the captain a standing ovation.

Subs not used: Jaros, Chiesa, Endo, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 10

Measured as always at the final whistle, but this was huge for the Liverpool boss. First season and first final achieved.

There is a poignant nature to the fact that his Liverpool team will return to the same final in which Jurgen Klopp won his final trophy, and defend the honour.

It’s parroting the usual here, but Slot got the set-up spot on. The team was well set-out to smother Spurs from the off, immediately sucking the smallest modicum of confidence the opposition had inside them.

Shuffled the pack expertly as the tide turned at various intervals, and used the depth of the bench to full effect.

This match should not have looked as easy as it did. This was a semi-final second leg, and you could hardly tell.

Hats off to you once more, Arne.