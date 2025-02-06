Liverpool’s 4-1 aggregate win over Tottenham will see them defend their Carabao Cup title at Wembley, with Newcastle the opposition next month.

Arne Slot has reached his first final with Liverpool at the first time of asking, seeing his side overturn a 1-0 deficit in a dominant manner with four unanswered goals.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk were all on the scoresheet on Thursday night in the 4-0 win, setting up a meeting with Newcastle in the final.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The final will be played at Wembley on Sunday, March 16. The kick-off time has yet to be confirmed, but it was 3pm against Chelsea last year.

It has, however, kicked off at 4.30pm previously. Fans heading to the capital will also need to be aware of train strikes and plan accordingly.

It is the final game before the March international break (yes, we have to go through that again!) and directly follows the second leg of Liverpool’s last 16 Champions League tie, which will be played at Anfield.

Who will be showing the game in the UK?

Sky Sports hold broadcast rights and it will likely be live on both their ‘Main Event’ and ‘Football’ channels in the UK – which you can live stream here.

There will also be a free-to-air option with ITV, like the second leg of the semi-final.

Live audio commentary of the final in addition to a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO.

Which Liverpool fixtures will be moved?

The trip to Aston Villa will now be played on Wednesday, February 19 with a 7.30pm kick off as a result of Liverpool’s progression.

The fixture was scheduled for a 12.30pm start the day before the cup final, but has been brought forward to the midweek left free by bypassing the Champions League play-off stage.

It means the Reds will travel to Villa Park four days before they face Man City at the Etihad on February 23.

How many tickets can we expect?

For the 2024 final, Liverpool were allocated 32,196 tickets and we should expect similar this time around.

Ticket prices are likely to be between £41 and £150 for adults, while 65 or overs/16 and under can expect between £20 and £75.

Who did Liverpool beat to reach the final?

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup campaign started in September with a 5-1 win over West Ham at Anfield, followed by successive trips to the south coast to meet Brighton and Southampton.

The Reds won 3-2 and 2-1, respectively, to set up the semi-final tie against Tottenham. A first leg defeat left a job to do in the decider, but Slot’s men prevailed to reach the final.

Cody Gakpo (5) leads the way for goals in the competition followed by Mo Salah (2), Diogo Jota (2), Darwin Nunez (1), Luis Diaz (1), Dominik Szoboszlai (1), Virgil van Dijk (1) and Harvey Elliott (1).

‘And we’re going to Wembley…Wembley, Wembley’