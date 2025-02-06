Virgil van Dijk has dismissed any suggestions that his future has been resolved after a contract rumour quickly spread online, insisting that it is “absolutely wrong.”

Liverpool’s contract saga has been a story intertwined with the incredible start Arne Slot has made to life at Anfield, no one can escape it as no resolution has been found.

On social media this week, there were claims that Van Dijk and Mo Salah had both signed new deals with the club which, as you would expect, earned plenty of attention and reaction.

The captain has consistently maintained there has been no breakthrough throughout the season and it was no different when he briefly discussed his future with Sky Sports on Thursday.

“The only thing I’m focusing on is the game ahead of me, and I’m feeling good,” Van Dijk replied when asked about his and Liverpool’s future.

"I felt like we could do a little bit more" ? Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool could have been even better against Tottenham Hotspur. pic.twitter.com/ZY7Ec5gY19 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 6, 2025

“I think everyone can see that, and what the future brings, at the moment, I’ve got no idea.

“So anyone who says they know it, they are absolutely wrong. But we’ll see what happens.”

Van Dijk did not need to specifically mention the word ‘contract’, but the meaning of his words was as clear as day and essentially, don’t believe everything you read.

Everyone, of course, is desperate for positive news on his future – especially after another colossus performance that sealed the Reds’ place in a second successive Carabao Cup final – but our wait continues.

As for what lies ahead, Van Dijk reiterated that Liverpool cannot “worry about others,” saying: “It’s about just staying calm, work our socks off, try to show our quality, defend with everything that we have as a team, and focus on ourselves.

“I think that’s the main thing. Don’t worry about others, and I think that’s the only key to success this season because you can only influence what we do and not what others do. So let’s go for it, enjoy it, and we’ll see.”