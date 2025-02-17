Liverpool FC will freeze general admission and season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.

The club held meaningful engagement discussions with its official Supporters Board on ticket prices and is grateful for its important and significant contribution to those discussions.

As well as adult prices remaining the same, junior tickets will also continue to be frozen at £9 for the 10th season in a row, and are the same price as local tickets, which have been available to those with a Liverpool postcode since the 2016/17 season.

The latest price freeze comes despite significant increases in Anfield matchday operating costs and continued rises in the cost of football operations in general.

Alongside meaningful engagement with the Supporters Board, a survey was sent out to 500,000 LFC supporters last October, using the club’s ticketing database, asking for their views on a number of ticketing-related topics.

More than 62,000 fans responded and access to tickets and the online purchasing process were highlighted as the primary concerns by the majority of supporters.

The club will therefore start discussions with its Supporters Board on developing a range of ticketing policy changes during next season and beyond.

These changes will be line with the club’s updated ticketing principles, which were created in consultation with the Supporters Board and can be viewed in full here:

The policies include the ambition to make ticket access a realistic goal for all supporters while also recognising loyalty, with transparent data, protection against misuse, and a long-term pricing approach.

The 2025/26 general admission season ticket renewal period will open in March, and further details will be sent to season ticket holders in due course.

The full pricing structure for general admission season tickets for Anfield can be found here.