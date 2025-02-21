Man City are not in the title equation but that does not mean Liverpool can take Pep Guardiola’s side lightly as they search for a valuable away win.

Liverpool had to accept a 2-2 draw for the second successive midweek in what was a tough trip to Villa Park, and the schedule does not ease up as Man City now await on Sunday.

There is a 17-point gap between the Reds and City heading into this fixture, an unfathomable gulf that does not eliminate the threat to Liverpool’s chances of walking away with three points.

The Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015, but it is about time that changed.

Here is how Arne Slot could line up his side for another huge league match.

Team news

There was a mixed injury update from Slot in the lead-up to the fixture, with Cody Gakpo the only possible returnee:

Will be a “close call” for Gakpo after missing the last two games

Conor Bradley unavailable after injury at Villa

Joe Gomez has undergone successful hamstring surgery

Liverpool’s XI vs. Man City

This fixture will always cause plenty of trepidation for fans but at least the two sides head into the meeting with similar preparation time as City travelled to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool looked like they were carrying tired legs at Villa but it is hard to see Slot deviate from his regular starters, meaning few changes will be expected.

Andy Robertson could be one, though, having started three games in eight days. He’s not quite the energiser bunny he was once, which would pave the way for Kostas Tsimikas in the XI.

Slot was full of praise for how Dominik Szoboszlai “kept on running up and down, up and down, up and down” in midweek, but that could prompt a start from the bench with Curtis Jones retained instead.

Even if Gakpo proves his fitness, you sense it will not be enough for a start as Slot can turn to the combination of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota:

Tsimikas the only change in defence

Jones takes on advanced midfield position, replacing Szoboszlai

Diaz marks his return to start alongside Salah and Jota

The two changes from midweek look like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Alternatively, it would not be inconceivable if Slot were to make just one change, restoring Diaz on the left wing after he was managed last time out.

Many would, rightly, assume Robertson is in need of a break, but Slot has shown he is willing to persist with the 30-year-old having recently started him in four successive games in 13 days.

With Bradley’s injury and Gakpo in doubt, other rotational options are not on the cards, while Darwin Nunez‘s cameo on Wednesday did not exactly earn him any favours from his coach:

Robertson starts fourth game in 12 days

Szoboszlai’s power running needed in midfield

That tweak would see the Reds line up as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Perhaps with the exception of Gakpo in the second lineup, that is how you would anticipate Slot to set up his side if he did not have a short turnaround to consider.

With a four-day gap between games, however, it would not be a surprise to see those names on the team sheet on Sunday afternoon. Into these, Reds!