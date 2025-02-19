Liverpool will begin a new partnership with Adidas next season and, according to the latest online leaks, that will see Arne Slot‘s goalkeepers wear pink kits.

This summer sees Liverpool’s deal with Nike end and a new one with Adidas begin, with the club reuniting with the German manufacturer for a third stint.

With Adidas supplying the kits from 2025/26 a number of leaks have already emerged, including designs for the home, away and third shirts for Slot’s outfield players.

The first leak, however, came in September with a black goalkeeper strip, complete with light green accenting, now expected to be for Liverpool’s away fixtures.

A home goalkeeper shirt was subsequently leaked in December – an inverse light green and black design – and now a third shirt has been shared online.

Posted by kit enthusiast @KB2X on X, the alternative goalkeeper shirt uses the same template as the others but with pink as the predominant colour.

That pink will be accented with black detailing for the LFC and Adidas logos along with the club’s sponsors and the famous Adidas stripes on the shoulders.

Fans may be disappointed, however, with claims from the reliable Footy Headlines that the shirt “is unlikely to be available for purchase by the public.”

While goalkeeper shirts are less favoured purchases among supporters they are often more popular among younger fans as seen on matchdays at Anfield.

Liverpool’s leaked outfield kits for 2025/26

Liverpool are yet to officially announce their partnership with Adidas as they play out their final season wearing Nike kits.

It also means Slot’s side are unlikely to debut their new home kit on the final game of the Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on May 25 as is tradition.

The Reds’ new outfield kits for the 2025/26 season are expected to feature a different crest for the home, away and third designs, including a throwback to the badge worn in the 1990s.

Liverpool’s deal with Adidas is reported to be worth upwards of £60 million per season, which is understood to be in line with the likes of Man City (Puma), Arsenal (Adidas) and Chelsea (Nike).