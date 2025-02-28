Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain in talks with Liverpool over new contracts and there is “optimism” around the situation despite no breakthrough.

Salah and Van Dijk remain two of Liverpool’s top performers as they accelerate towards the Premier League title, which only magnifies the concern over their futures.

But the expectation is that both will eventually sign new deals with the club, as talks continue with their representatives into 2025.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has provided an update on the situation, explaining that “there has long been optimism around Anfield regarding Salah and Van Dijk.”

“The consensus around the industry is that maybe Salah and Van Dijk will renew,” Ornstein explains, though he adds that “nothing appears to be set in stone yet.”

It is maintained that Liverpool “absolutely want to keep both,” which is perhaps contrary to a belief in some quarters that those within the club would view either as too costly at their age.

Given the delicate balance required and the long bedding-in process for the Reds’ new regime off the pitch, it is no surprise that talks have been so drawn out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s situation is certainly different, with there no indication that the 26-year-old would prefer to stay and concrete interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs in Real Madrid.

Ornstein adds that while industry sources expect Salah and Van Dijk to stay, there is a resignation that “perhaps Alexander-Arnold will go.”

However no decision seems to have been made as of yet, despite repeated links with Real Madrid, and Liverpool are similarly eager to retain their No. 66.

There had been suggestions that Vitezslav Jaros, the third goalkeeper who made his senior debut earlier this season, had also entered the final year of his contract.

But that is understood not to be the case, with Jaros’ future instead tied to Liverpool – albeit with a big decision to make in the summer over whether he stays as backup or heads out on a permanent basis.