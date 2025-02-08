Pep Guardiola has claimed that Man City‘s verdict for their 115 charges could be reached in “one month,” allowing Liverpool to finally know their rivals’ fate.

A cloud has been hanging over the reigning Premier League champions throughout this season, with their hearing regarding financial charges taking place between September and December.

Guardiola’s side have fallen off significantly in the league, sitting fifth in the table and allowing Liverpool to seize their opportunity.

Whether the hearing has acted as a distraction is up for debate – Rodri’s injury and ageing players haven’t helped either – but it is a situation the whole of football wants to see concluded.

?? "In one month I think will be the verdict" Pep Guardiola says Manchester City expect to hear soon about the 115 charges they are facing in their legal battle with the Premier League.#ManCity #FACup #bbcfootball — BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) February 7, 2025

Guardiola has now opened up about when he expects a decision to be made, saying it should be sorted within the next month or so.

“In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far,” Guardiola said.

“Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola also discussed the perceived notion that City have bought their success under him, shooting down that claim.

“I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are [not] just being in a wealthy position,” he added.

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend.

“Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Man] United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool.

“The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know [what people say about] this club, it is always ‘just about the money’.”

When it comes to City’s charges, there is a correct verdict that the majority of the football public feel should be made, given some questionable activity down the years.

Whether the desired decision is made remains to be seen, though, and if the champions are cleared of the accusations, expect a typically spiky response from Guardiola.