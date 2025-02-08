➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

LFC SALE NOW ON

UP TO 25% OFF!

SHOP NOW
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Everton FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Pep Guardiola reveals when Man City’s 115 charges verdict could be reached

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Man City‘s verdict for their 115 charges could be reached in “one month,” allowing Liverpool to finally know their rivals’ fate.

A cloud has been hanging over the reigning Premier League champions throughout this season, with their hearing regarding financial charges taking place between September and December.

Guardiola’s side have fallen off significantly in the league, sitting fifth in the table and allowing Liverpool to seize their opportunity.

Whether the hearing has acted as a distraction is up for debate – Rodri’s injury and ageing players haven’t helped either – but it is a situation the whole of football wants to see concluded.

Guardiola has now opened up about when he expects a decision to be made, saying it should be sorted within the next month or so.

“In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far,” Guardiola said.

“Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola also discussed the perceived notion that City have bought their success under him, shooting down that claim.

“I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are [not] just being in a wealthy position,” he added.

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2024: Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after seeing his penalty kick saved during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Everton FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Man] United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool.

“The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know [what people say about] this club, it is always ‘just about the money’.”

When it comes to City’s charges, there is a correct verdict that the majority of the football public feel should be made, given some questionable activity down the years.

Whether the desired decision is made remains to be seen, though, and if the champions are cleared of the accusations, expect a typically spiky response from Guardiola.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025