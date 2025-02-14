With the Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid transfer links continuing as his Liverpool contract runs out, Rafa Benitez has made headlines with his opinion.

Alexander-Arnold has been out of focus of late following a short-term thigh injury, but made his return against Everton and could now start at home to Wolves.

It comes amid ongoing speculation over the right-back’s future, and though there could still be twists in the tale he is widely considered more likely to leave than extend his contract.

If Alexander-Arnold does depart his boyhood club all signs point to Real Madrid, who were unsuccessful with a cheeky bid for the vice-captain in January and employ one of his closest friends in Jude Bellingham.

Benitez, a former manager of both Liverpool and Real, has made headlines this week with his comments on Alexander-Arnold and whether a move to Madrid “could be good for him.”

"At Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years" ? Rafa Benítez admits he can see Trent Alexander-Arnold thriving at Real Madrid

That quote understandably gained traction, but during a two-minute reply to questions on the No. 66, Benitez also explained why he would benefit from staying.

“He’s an offensive defender and he’s played as a midfielder sometimes now,” Benitez told Sky Sports.

“So Real Madrid is an attacking team, they are the best team in Spain and they will be the best team in Spain.

“So even if Barcelona or Atletico Madrid are doing really well, still Real Madrid has the potential, so they will always be there.

“For an offensive defender, in an offensive team, you have more chances to make assists, to create situations in attack, that they will be good for him as player.

“He’s doing that at Liverpool, so it’s not a surprise, but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he would do that for years.

“As a Liverpool fan I would say if he stays it’s much better because he will give us something special, but if he goes, as a Real Madrid kid all my life, it would be also good for Real Madrid and for him.”

Benitez is in a unique position having managed both Liverpool and Real Madrid while holding great stock in the two clubs as a supporter.

But he can be credited with a small part in Alexander-Arnold’s own development due to his influence on changes to Liverpool’s academy, as he went on to explain.

“When I renewed my contract with Liverpool, one of things that we did was to be in charge of the academy, because we were not in charge of the academy,” he said.

“So he’s one of the young players that were coming at this time, when we changed the structure in the academy, and then he had the potential.

“He was too young for me, I didn’t follow him, but when we changed the structure of the academy with Frank McParland and Pep Segura, he was one of the young players who were coming in with a way to do things.

“Then he has the love for Liverpool, but as a professional you get to a point where you have chances and you have to make decisions.

“It could be good for him if he goes, and if he decides to stay, it would be perfect for him and also for Liverpool.

“But it’s up to him, because he’s a professional.”

There is no doubt that Benitez sees the benefit in Alexander-Arnold potentially joining Liverpool, but it is clear that the 64-year-old was not as emphatic as the headlines made out.