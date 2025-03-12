Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits there was a sense of shock they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, albeit against the odds after being dominated, they quickly found themselves pegged back by Ousmane Dembele’s 12th-minute goal at Anfield.

Slot said it was difficult to separate the two teams after 90 minutes and while he accepted the Ligue 1 champions edged extra time the 4-1 defeat on penalties, with Gianluigi Donnarumma saving from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, still felt harsh.

“Of course it is shock,” he said.

“It is maybe not the moment to tell them now but two seasons ago we went out to Real (Madrid) after losing 5-2 at home so if you have to go out, go out the way we did against one of the best teams in Europe and making such a fight.

“I hope every fan around the world was hoping this game wouldn’t stop because it was incredible.

“Two teams had an incredible level and intensity in the first 25 minutes. I also remember the first 25 against Manchester City and Real Madrid but this was unbelievable what we showed in the first 25.

“Over 90 minutes I don’t think we deserved to lose, over 180 maybe it was deserved we went to extra time.

“In extra time I thought maybe PSG was better than us. Then it comes down to penalties and they scored four.”

Liverpool’s disappointing night was compounded by an ankle injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold which will almost certainly rule him out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

“He had to come off. That’s never a good sign,” added Slot, who was less concerned about Ibrahima Konate who looked to be suffering from cramp when he was replaced in extra time.

“From what I heard from people that saw the images of how (Alexander-Arnold) got injured, that didn’t look very good so I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.

“For me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury.”

PSG boss Luis Enrique felt it was a statement win for his side.

“Clearly I am happy,” he said. “I’m really pleased with our performance. I think it is really significant moment for us, for the players and the supporters.

“Either of the two teams could have gone through, we both deserved to go through but we deserved it slightly more, especially in the first game.

“We showed what sort of team we are, we have huge strength of character, personality, and a team who go out to play their own football.

“There were times when Liverpool had the upper hand and were slightly better than us but we never gave up attacking and we put in a top performance, which was what we needed to do.

“The first game belonged to (Liverpool keeper) Alisson Becker, the second game belonged to Donnarumma.”