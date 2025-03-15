Barcelona‘s interest in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is reportedly “genuine,” with the Colombian no closer to signing a new deal at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has been an impressive signing for the Reds since arriving from Porto in January 2022, injecting much-needed life into their 2021/22 campaign.

In the three years since, Diaz has been a key player under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, combining attacking threat with a strong work ethic.

Liverpool’s No. 7 was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer, however, amid rumours of the Reds signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

A switch to Barcelona has been mooted in the past, with Diaz’s father admitting it would be a “dream” for his son to play there.

Now, The Athletic‘s reliable David Ornstein has provided an update on the winger’s future, saying Barca’s interest in him remains “genuine.”

He also states that there is “no sign of a new contract” for Diaz at Liverpool ahead of his current deal expiring in 2027, which is “unusual for such a prominent player.”

Time for Liverpool to cash in on Diaz?

Diaz has been a good servant for Liverpool, but there are question marks over whether he should be seen as a big part of the future under Slot.

Now 28, the Colombia international has arguably failed to ever quite reach a world-class level, not possessing elite end product.

Sadio Mane is an obvious comparison with Diaz, given their similar roles, with the former registering 158 goal involvements (120 goals and 38 assists) in 269 Liverpool appearances.

That’s a far more prolific tally than Diaz’s 52 (37 goals and 15 assists) in 139 matches, highlighting a lack of killer instinct in the final third.

If Barcelona or another club make a big offer for him this summer, Liverpool’s transfer team may be wise to accept it.

Given Diaz’s age, it is unlikely that he is going to find new levels, especially after a bad knee injury in 2022/23.

Liverpool keeping Diaz wouldn’t be a bad thing – he has done well in two separate positions this season – but a younger alternative with a higher ceiling should be looked at ahead of next season.

It seems unlikely that Gordon will be an option, having signed a contract extension with Newcastle, but Ornstein notes that the Reds have a “number of other options” lined up.