The referee for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, as well as the Reds’ Premier League match vs. Southampton, has been announced.

Having knocked Tottenham out in the semi-finals, Liverpool head to Wembley on March 16 for the League Cup final against Newcastle.

The officiating team for the game has now been announced, with John Brooks set to referee.

Brooks is originally from Leicestershire and hasn’t taken charge of a Liverpool match since October, when he oversaw Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea without incident.

His assistant referees at Wembley will be Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh, while Darren England has the job of fourth official.

The video assistant referee for the match has been named as Stuart Attwell, with Sian Massey-Ellis assisting.

Carabao Cup final officials Referee: John Brooks Assistant Referees: Eddie Smart & Nick Greenhalgh Fourth Official: Darren England VAR: Stuart Attwell Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Liverpool vs. Southampton referee

Liverpool will have a fairly new face officiating them on Saturday, as they host Southampton in the Premier League.

Having refereed the FA Cup match against Accrington Stanley earlier this season, Lewis Smith will now take charge of his first Liverpool game in the Premier League, against Southampton.

Assisting Smith on just his fifth top-flight appearance will be Mat Wilkes and Marc Perry, while Tony Harrington takes up the fourth official role.

In Stockley Park, Matt Donohue will act as video assistant referee with Derek Eaton to assist.