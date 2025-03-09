Darwin Nunez has outlined his team spirit at Liverpool with some great quotes about his recent struggles, showing a positive mindset.

It has been a tough season for the Uruguayan, who has again found himself under the spotlight, due to erratic finishing.

There are genuine doubts over Nunez’s Liverpool future, with Arne Slot potentially feeling that an upgrade is required this summer.

That said, the 25-year-old made a positive impact in the Reds’ 3-1 win at home to Southampton on Saturday, equalising early in the second half and winning the first of his team’s penalties.

Speaking to ESPN, Nunez said he is staying in a good mindset even on bad days,” giving everything” for Liverpool in the process.

“I always say that for things to work out, you have to work, you never have to stop,” Nunez said.

“I’m one of those people who as badly as I do, I always try to go to work with a smile because as much as you don’t play, you have to show joy in the locker room because that leads you to great things.

“I’m doing well, I’ve been working well at training, giving everything.”

Nunez also discussed his contribution against Saints at Anfield, admitting his happiness at taking centre stage and delivering for Liverpool.

“It was my turn to go into the second half and luckily we could win a very difficult game,” he added.

“Today I had to be a headliner. You have to make the most of it when you have to be a headliner, and I did. I don’t have to stop, this goes on, there are many games left.”

It is great to see Nunez in such bullish spirits, and given the negative press he has received this season, it is admirable that he doesn’t let it affect him.

While Slot has criticised Liverpool’s No. 9 this season, he was also quick to praise him on Saturday, saying he “saw the work-rate he can bring to the team.”

There is no doubt about Nunez’s dedication to the cause, which is why he remains such a popular player among the fanbase.

That said, he is an unpredictable figure who can be sublime and woeful in the same game, with question marks about his temperament, too, following a rash booking on Saturday.

Hopefully, Nunez can continue to make some big contributions between now and the end of the season, but it would be a surprise if he was a Liverpool player next season.