Only nine current Liverpool players made their debut for the club before 2020, with the squad undergoing a significant overhaul over the years.

There was a lot of change midway through 2024, with Arne Slot the new face within an otherwise settled Liverpool squad.

The current group is made up of 24 regular senior players that vary in age from 33 to 21.

Liverpool’s longest-serving player made their debut in 2015 and is only one of three who do not have Jurgen Klopp to credit for handing them their first Reds appearance.

We will start by looking back on the debuts of our longest-serving players and work our way towards the most recent debutant, it is quite the journey.

Joe Gomez

Game: 1-0, Stoke (A)

Date: August 9, 2015

The then 18-year-old started at left-back and notched his first assist on debut, for Philippe Coutinho.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Game: 2-1, Tottenham (H)

Date: October 25, 2016

Mohamed Salah

Game: 3-3, Watford (A)

Date: August 12, 2017

A goal on debut most certainly set the tone for Salah!

Andy Robertson

Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (H)

Date: August 19, 2017

Virgil van Dijk

Game: 2-1, Everton (H)

Date: January 5, 2018

Another who scored on debut – he was more than worth the wait, and the price tag!

Alisson

Game: 4-0, West Ham (H)

Date: August 12, 2018

Curtis Jones

Game: 2-1, Wolves (A)

Date: January 7, 2019

Harvey Elliott

Game: 2-0, MK Dons (A)

Date: September 25, 2019

Caoimhin Kelleher

Game: 2-0, MK Dons (A)

Date: September 25, 2019

Diogo Jota

Game: 7-2, Lincoln City (A)

Date: September 24, 2020

Kostas Tsimikas

Game: 7-2, Lincoln City (A)

Date: September 24, 2020

Ibrahima Konate

Game: 3-0, Crystal Palace (H)

Date: September 18, 2021

Conor Bradley

Game: 3-0, Norwich (A)

Date: September 21, 2021

Tyler Morton

Game: 3-0, Norwich (A)

Date: September 21, 2021

Luis Diaz

Game: 3-1, Cardiff (H)

Date: February 6, 2022

Darwin Nunez

Game: 3-1, Man City (N)

Date: July 30, 2022

A goal on debut to help deliver the Community Shield. He is the most recent regular member of the senior team to score in his first game.

Cody Gakpo

Game: 2-2, Wolves (H)

Date: January 7, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister

Game: 1-1, Chelsea (A)

Date: August 13, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai

Game: 1-1, Chelsea (A)

Date: August 13, 2023

Wataru Endo

Game: 3-1, Bournemouth (H)

Date: August 19, 2023

Jarell Quansah

Game: 2-1, Newcastle (A)

Date: August 27, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch

Game: 3-1, Wolves (A)

Date: September 16, 2023

Federico Chiesa

Game: 3-1, AC Milan (A)

Date: September 17, 2024

Vitezslav Jaros

Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (A)

Date: October 5, 2024