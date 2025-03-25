➔ SUPPORT US
Every current Liverpool FC player on their debut for the Reds – in photos!

Only nine current Liverpool players made their debut for the club before 2020, with the squad undergoing a significant overhaul over the years.

There was a lot of change midway through 2024, with Arne Slot the new face within an otherwise settled Liverpool squad.

The current group is made up of 24 regular senior players that vary in age from 33 to 21.

Liverpool’s longest-serving player made their debut in 2015 and is only one of three who do not have Jurgen Klopp to credit for handing them their first Reds appearance.

We will start by looking back on the debuts of our longest-serving players and work our way towards the most recent debutant, it is quite the journey.

 

Joe Gomez

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 9, 2015: Liverpool's Joe Gomez in action against Stoke City during the Premier League match at the Britannia Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-0, Stoke (A)
Date: August 9, 2015

The then 18-year-old started at left-back and notched his first assist on debut, for Philippe Coutinho.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 25, 2016: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Football League Cup 4th Round match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Tottenham (H)
Date: October 25, 2016

 

Mohamed Salah

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 12, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-3, Watford (A)
Date: August 12, 2017

A goal on debut most certainly set the tone for Salah!

 

Andy Robertson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2017: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (H)
Date: August 19, 2017

 

Virgil van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, January 5, 2018: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the winning goal at the Kop end to seal a 2-1 victory over Everton on his debut during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 230th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Everton (H)
Date: January 5, 2018

Another who scored on debut – he was more than worth the wait, and the price tag!

 

Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 12, 2018: Liverpool's new signing goalkeeper Alisson Becker lines-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 4-0, West Ham (H)
Date: August 12, 2018

 

Curtis Jones

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 7, 2019: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Wolves (A)
Date: January 7, 2019

 

Harvey Elliott

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between MK Dons FC and Liverpool FC at Stadium MK. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-0, MK Dons (A)
Date: September 25, 2019

 

Caoimhin Kelleher

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between MK Dons FC and Liverpool FC at Stadium MK. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-0, MK Dons (A)
Date: September 25, 2019

 

Diogo Jota

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 7-2, Lincoln City (A)
Date: September 24, 2020

 

Kostas Tsimikas

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Konstantinos 'Kostas' Tsimikas during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. Liverpool won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 7-2, Lincoln City (A)
Date: September 24, 2020

 

Ibrahima Konate

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-0, Crystal Palace (H)
Date: September 18, 2021

 

Conor Bradley

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-0, Norwich (A)
Date: September 21, 2021

 

Tyler Morton

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-0, Norwich (A)
Date: September 21, 2021

 

Luis Diaz

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's new signing Luis Díaz during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Cardiff (H)
Date: February 6, 2022

 

Darwin Nunez

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Man City (N)
Date: July 30, 2022

A goal on debut to help deliver the Community Shield. He is the most recent regular member of the senior team to score in his first game.

 

Cody Gakpo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-2, Wolves (H)
Date: January 7, 2023

 

Alexis Mac Allister

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-1, Chelsea (A)
Date: August 13, 2023

 

Dominik Szoboszlai

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-1, Chelsea (A)
Date: August 13, 2023

 

Wataru Endo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Bournemouth (H)
Date: August 19, 2023

 

Jarell Quansah

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 2-1, Newcastle (A)
Date: August 27, 2023

 

Ryan Gravenberch

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, Wolves (A)
Date: September 16, 2023

 

Federico Chiesa

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2024: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the UEFA Champions League game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 3-1, AC Milan (A)
Date: September 17, 2024

 

Vitezslav Jaros

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's substitute goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (A)
Date: October 5, 2024

