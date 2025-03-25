Only nine current Liverpool players made their debut for the club before 2020, with the squad undergoing a significant overhaul over the years.
There was a lot of change midway through 2024, with Arne Slot the new face within an otherwise settled Liverpool squad.
The current group is made up of 24 regular senior players that vary in age from 33 to 21.
Liverpool’s longest-serving player made their debut in 2015 and is only one of three who do not have Jurgen Klopp to credit for handing them their first Reds appearance.
We will start by looking back on the debuts of our longest-serving players and work our way towards the most recent debutant, it is quite the journey.
Joe Gomez
Game: 1-0, Stoke (A)
Date: August 9, 2015
The then 18-year-old started at left-back and notched his first assist on debut, for Philippe Coutinho.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Game: 2-1, Tottenham (H)
Date: October 25, 2016
Mohamed Salah
Game: 3-3, Watford (A)
Date: August 12, 2017
A goal on debut most certainly set the tone for Salah!
Andy Robertson
Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (H)
Date: August 19, 2017
Virgil van Dijk
Game: 2-1, Everton (H)
Date: January 5, 2018
Another who scored on debut – he was more than worth the wait, and the price tag!
Alisson
Game: 4-0, West Ham (H)
Date: August 12, 2018
Curtis Jones
Game: 2-1, Wolves (A)
Date: January 7, 2019
Harvey Elliott
Game: 2-0, MK Dons (A)
Date: September 25, 2019
Caoimhin Kelleher
Game: 2-0, MK Dons (A)
Date: September 25, 2019
Diogo Jota
Game: 7-2, Lincoln City (A)
Date: September 24, 2020
Kostas Tsimikas
Game: 7-2, Lincoln City (A)
Date: September 24, 2020
Ibrahima Konate
Game: 3-0, Crystal Palace (H)
Date: September 18, 2021
Conor Bradley
Game: 3-0, Norwich (A)
Date: September 21, 2021
Tyler Morton
Game: 3-0, Norwich (A)
Date: September 21, 2021
Luis Diaz
Game: 3-1, Cardiff (H)
Date: February 6, 2022
Darwin Nunez
Game: 3-1, Man City (N)
Date: July 30, 2022
A goal on debut to help deliver the Community Shield. He is the most recent regular member of the senior team to score in his first game.
Cody Gakpo
Game: 2-2, Wolves (H)
Date: January 7, 2023
Alexis Mac Allister
Game: 1-1, Chelsea (A)
Date: August 13, 2023
Dominik Szoboszlai
Game: 1-1, Chelsea (A)
Date: August 13, 2023
Wataru Endo
Game: 3-1, Bournemouth (H)
Date: August 19, 2023
Jarell Quansah
Game: 2-1, Newcastle (A)
Date: August 27, 2023
Ryan Gravenberch
Game: 3-1, Wolves (A)
Date: September 16, 2023
Federico Chiesa
Game: 3-1, AC Milan (A)
Date: September 17, 2024
Vitezslav Jaros
Game: 1-0, Crystal Palace (A)
Date: October 5, 2024
