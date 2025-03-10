Giorgi Mamardashvili has admitted he hasn’t been in the best form of late, while Luke Chambers has made a long-awaited return from injury.

Six Liverpool loanees and Mamardashvili were in action over the weekend, with the Georgian playing all 90 minutes of Valencia’s 2-1 win at home to Real Valladolid.

The 24-year-old has struggled for form ahead of his move to Anfield, making a terrible error on Saturday, passing straight to Juanmi Latasa, who equalised.

Writing on Instagram after Saturday’s game, Mamardashvili was open about his recent performances, promising to come back stronger.

“I know I’m not in my best moment now, but I’m convinced that challenges make us stronger,” Mamardashvili wrote.

“I’m putting in my best effort to be the best version of me as soon as possible. Thank you very much, Mestalla, for the support!

“Today’s victory is very important to us and fills us with energy to continue. Up all the way!”

Meanwhile, Luke Chambers made a welcome return for Wigan, having not played since the beginning of October through injury.

The 20-year-old played 62 minutes of his side’s 1-0 win at home to Cambridge in League One, taking to X after the game to reveal his happiness at being back.

Delighted to be back out there after a frustrating 5 months out and even better to get the 3 points, thank you for the warm welcome back the tics? pic.twitter.com/2MURDBV9X8 — Luke Chambers (@lukechambers04) March 9, 2025

“Delighted to be back out there after a frustrating 5 months out and even better to get the 3 points, thank you for the warm welcome back the tics,” Chambers said.

Elsewhere, there were victories for Lewis Koumas and Nat Phillips in the Championship, with the former playing half of Stoke’s 3-2 loss at in-form Coventry.

Phillips was a key figure at the heart of Derby’s defence, helping them battle to a 2-1 victory at home to Blackburn.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia) – 90 mins vs. Real Valladolid

– 90 mins vs. Real Valladolid Luke Chambers (Wigan) – 62 mins vs. Cambridge

– 62 mins vs. Cambridge James Norris (Shelbourne) – 45 mins vs. Drogheda United

– 45 mins vs. Drogheda United Lewis Koumas (Stoke) – 45 mins vs. Coventry

– 45 mins vs. Coventry Nat Phillips (Derby) – 90 mins vs. Blackburn

– 90 mins vs. Blackburn Rhys Williams (Morecambe) – 19 mins vs. MK Dons

– 19 mins vs. MK Dons Fabian Mrozek (Forest Green) – 90 mins vs. York

Not used: Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Dominic Corness

No game: Calvin Ramsay, Luca Stephenson

Injured: Ben Doak, Calum Scanlon, Jayden Danns