Jayden Danns is unlikely to play much of a role for Sunderland before the end of the season, with the on-loan Liverpool striker still sidelined with injury.

Danns joined upwardly mobile Championship side Sunderland on loan at the end of the January window, but upon the announcement of the deal an injury was revealed.

The 19-year-old did not move to the north-east as expected, instead staying at the AXA Training Centre to undergo treatment on a persistent back issue.

It comes after a long spell out in the first half of the campaign for Liverpool, with a stress fracture discovered in his back in the first days of pre-season.

The decision to loan Danns out – or for Sunderland to push the move through despite problems with a medical – is made all the more confusing with the latest update.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris told reporters including the Sunderland Echo‘s Phil Smith this week: “With Jayden, there is no update at the moment.”

It is maintained that the Black Cats are hopeful of involving Danns before the season is up, but Smith reports that “no return is imminent.”

Instead the teenager will remain on Merseyside while further checks are made on his recovery before a call is made on linking up with the Sunderland squad.

In an earlier update from fan site Roker Report last month, it was claimed that sources within the Sunderland academy had suggested he is unlikely to be seen on the pitch this season.

His chances of playing again this term are at least boosted by the fact Sunderland are on course to finish in the playoff places in the Championship – currently 15 points clear of seventh with nine games left to play.

That would extend the window for game time beyond the final day of the normal season on May 3 to a potential semi-final played over two legs on May 8/9 and 12/13.

The playoff final, which will determine who joins the two sides automatically promoted – almost certainly out of Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley – will then take place at Wembley on May 24.

However, with Sunderland already well-stocked in attack it is questionable whether Danns will even be utilised in those final weeks if fit.

But given his penchant for important goals already at senior level for Liverpool, late-season heroics still cannot be ruled out at this stage.