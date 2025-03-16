Jarell Quansah starts for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, with Arne Slot making two changes to his starting lineup to face Newcastle at Wembley.

The Reds have the opportunity to retain the Carabao Cup this evening, while also putting their disappointing exit from the Champions League behind them.

Nine of those who started that defeat to Paris Saint-Germain have kept their places for the final, though Caoimhin Kelleher has taken Alisson‘s place in goal.

Kelleher starts behind a back four of Quansah – making his first start since the FA Cup loss at Plymouth – Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister is retained.

And Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota make up Slot’s attacking line in north-west London.

That means Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones are among those on the bench at Wembley.

Eddie Howe has named an entirely unchanged squad from Newcastle‘s 1-0 win at West Ham on Monday night, doing so in the absence of Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Krafth, Targett, Longstaff, Willock, Miley, Neave, Osula, Wilson

Back to Anfield South!

This is the fifth trip to Wembley in four seasons and the 45th overall for the club – Liverpool have won 23 of their trips south and lost 15.

Having won the previous four, Liverpool could win for a fifth successive time at Wembley for the first time ever – we would certainly enjoy that!

Sunday is the club’s 15th appearance in the League Cup final, a competition they have already won a record 10 times and last defended in 1984 when they won their fourth in a row.

We have some incredible days in this competition, it was the last Jurgen Klopp ever won and it would be poetic for it to be Slot’s first. Time to make it happen.

How to follow the final with TIA!

The Carabao Cup final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and ITV 1 in the UK, coverage on both channels gets underway at 3.30pm ahead of the 4.30pm (GMT) start.

If you prefer more of a Liverpool-biased account of events, then be sure to follow This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog – Harry McMullen will keep you entertained and informed from 3.45pm.