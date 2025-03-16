Liverpool take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, on Arne Slot‘s first visit to Wembley. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Liverpool have the chance to claim the first domestic silverware of the season as they face Newcastle in the League Cup final.

The match is an enormous occasion for both teams, with the Magpies not having won a major trophy since 1969 and Liverpool looking to bounce back from their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool are the current holders of the competition, and victory would see them retain a trophy for the first time since 1984, when Joe Fagan lifted the League Cup during a treble-winning campaign.

With the atmosphere ramping up around Wembley, here is all you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Carabao Cup final.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on ITV 1 and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which are available to live stream on ITV X here or with Sky Sports here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which are available to live stream with Paramount+ here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on DAZN Canada in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. Newcastle can be found here.

