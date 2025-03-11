Liverpool supporters accepted they were beaten by the better team over two legs, as Paris Saint-Germain made the Reds play 120 minutes ahead of the League Cup final.

PSG came to Anfield and did as they said they would: win.

For all the French champions’ talents over the two legs, though, Liverpool could just have easily gone through and will ultimately kick themselves for not scoring their chances at Anfield.

It was a strange tie in many ways, with arguably the better-performing side losing each game.

Liverpool ran out of steam in extra time, and PSG looked far more confident as they strode up to take their spot-kicks in front of the travelling fans.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted to the Reds’ Champions League defeat.

So cruel ? One of the four best teams in Europe has just been knocked out One of the four best goes through — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 11, 2025

“Still a very good season following Klopp’s departure. I hope the top brass realise the team needs fresh blood.” – Edward Woods on Facebook

“Played well tonight up to a point but overall better team won. More worrying is the toll it takes out of players. They looked done physically.” – Paul Moorhouse in the This is Anfield comments

I reckon they'll go on and win it. Pick ourselves up for Sunday now. — Mashed (@mashed_7) March 11, 2025

“We started ok, faded, dominated second half, didn’t create a chance in ET, poor penalties. Bigger worries are the injury to Trent, the fatigue with that Wembley pitch which is draining. Hoping some of these players do what City have done over the years & drop from internationals.” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

PSG the better side over the two legs. Best team I’ve seen LFC face this year at Anfield. Good luck to them in the next round. Never felt comfortable with our personnel left for penalties. Tough exit. We go again Sunday. #YNWA — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) March 11, 2025

“Not really good enough over the two legs but I think Slots overachieving anyway with the squad he has.” – Jonathan Egan in the This is Anfield comments

Unlucky Reds.

Didn't deserve to not score tonight.

But that is what has cost us there.

Hope PSG go on to win it now.

Good side. We'll have a go at the European Cup next year. — Jonathan Husband (@jonnyhusband1) March 11, 2025

“Paid the price for not scoring. 120 mins and no goal, can’t have any complaints.” – Michael Hugh in the This is Anfield comments

Deservedly knocked out – outplayed over 2 games. Not good enough, some of them players need a long hard look in the mirror. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) March 11, 2025

“We got what we deserved! Midfield depth is needed for next season. It’s obvious. Lost control when Alexis and Szobo came off, and Curtis Jones is not the answer.” – skizofreniktamer in the This is Anfield comments

Incredible contest. Two great goalkeeping performances. Not sure why Darwin took the second pen. Probably deserved it over two legs, PSG. LFC slight drop off in the tie, in-line with a bit of a lag lately form wise. Thankfully the league buffer is that large. #LIVPSG #UCL — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) March 11, 2025

“Fact is, we were send best for most of that tie and Nunez contributed more than the rest of our forwards combined across both games. It was much better tonight, really should have scored but the best team has gone through. We’re winning the league, it’s still an unbelievable season but that’s a tough one to take.” – kevmorris in the This is Anfield comments

For all the disappointment Liverpool fans will rightly feel on after losing on penalties, if the Reds were to win the League Cup, supporters would still be jubilant going into the international break.

Looking ahead to next season, Arne Slot‘s side should be back with the added advantage of knowing where they need to improve.

For now, though, rest is the most important thing ahead of another incredibly intense fixture on Sunday.