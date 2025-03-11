Trent Alexander-Arnold is an injury doubt for the Carabao Cup final, Arne Slot revealed after Liverpool’s loss to Paris-Saint Germain.

While Slot had good news on Ibrahima Konate, saying his withdrawal came more due to tiredness than injury, the boss had a negative update on Alexander-Arnold.

After the No. 66 was forced off in the 73rd minute against PSG, Slot said: “He had to come off, that’s never a good sign.

“And from what I heard from people that saw the images of how he got injured, that didn’t do very good. So I would be surprised if he is for Sunday.”

Alexander-Arnold appeared to twist his right ankle as it got stuck in the turf during a challenge with Vitinha.

The injury comes at a time when the Scouser was enjoying a good run of form, and his absence is compounded by the fact Conor Bradley is also missing.

Liverpool’s second-choice right-back is currently out injured and hasn’t played since leaving the pitch early against Aston Villa three weeks ago.

The latest proper update we had from Slot on Bradley came on February 25, when the coach said: “He will be out for a few weeks. I cannot tell you exactly how many.”

With both Bradley and Alexander-Arnold missing, Slot turned to Jarell Quansah off the bench against PSG.

Naturally a centre-back, Quansah looked unsuited to the position when he first played there in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle in December.

However, the 22-year-old has since featured on the right several times and did a good job when called upon against PSG and a tricky opponent in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

After the match, Slot added: “Now the good thing is that we play a final on Sunday, so mentality that’s probably the best you can ask for, ‘cos this is what we are playing football for, to play finals.

“Then there is two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again.

“And if we can play nine times with this intensity, and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well, then I’m really looking forward to the end of the season.”