Reports suggest Liverpool remain interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is also a target.
Today’s Main LFC Headline
According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Ekitike is a summer option for Liverpool, with the club scouts monitoring him “closely.”
Arne Slot is aware that improvements are needed in his attack and the Frankfurt marksman has been a target for the Reds “for some time.”
Doubts remain over Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez‘s long-term worth – Luis Diaz has also been linked with a move away – and Ekitike appears to be an alternative to Alexander Isak.
The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, also registering six goal involvements in 10 Europa League outings.
Today’s Liverpool FC News
- Liverpool and 13 other Premier League clubs have enquired about highly-rated Southampton attacker Dibling, with an insane price tag mooted
- Alexis Mac Allister scored in Argentina’s 4-1 win over Brazil, but Nunez drew a blank in Uruguay’s 0-0 draw away to Bolivia
- Meanwhile, Diaz made it two goals in as many matches for Colombia in their 2-2 draw at home to Paraguay, also assisting once. More of that for Liverpool, please!
- Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha enjoyed a good evening for England U17s, scoring twice and providing an assist in a 5-0 thrashing of Northern Ireland. What a talent!
- LFC have submitted a planning application to the council to extend and refurbish the club shop at Anfield
More from This Is Anfield
A reminder to read Joanna Durkan‘s take on Alexander-Arnold and what joining Real Madrid could do to his legacy at Liverpool:
“There is no avoiding it. If Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid as a free agent it will reflect on his legacy at Anfield and not for the better.
[…]
“The line between leaving with adoration and a lack of fondness is incredibly thin. But Alexander-Arnold is throwing away a lifetime of work to become just another player at Madrid.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid: A legacy-changing decision
Elsewhere in the football world today
- Nottingham Forest are said to be confident that Chris Wood‘s hip injury isn’t serious. Losing him would be a massive blow to their Champions League hopes (The Athletic)
- Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero this summer. Talk about a typical Diego Simeone player! (Sky Sports)
- West Ham and Everton are thought to be among the clubs keen on signing Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg. Liverpool have been previously linked with him (Sky Sports)
- Former Watford and England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease. We wish him all the best (Sky Sports)
Liverpool FC: On this day
On this day in 1983, Liverpool won their third League Cup in a row, beating Man United 2-1 at Wembley.
Norman Whiteside’s opener was cancelled out by an Alan Kennedy equaliser before Ronnie Whelan curled home a brilliant winner in extra-time.
It was a competition that Whelan loved, having scored twice in the previous year’s final against Tottenham.
A fourth League Cup in succession arrived for Liverpool in 1984, with the Reds beating Everton 1-0 in a final replay at Maine Road.
Fan Comments