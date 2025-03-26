➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool “monitoring” Ekitike & ‘enquire’ about Dibling – Latest LFC News

Reports suggest Liverpool remain interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is also a target.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Hugo Ekitike (Frankfurt 11)(Image: dpa/Alamy Live News

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Ekitike is a summer option for Liverpool, with the club scouts monitoring him “closely.”

Arne Slot is aware that improvements are needed in his attack and the Frankfurt marksman has been a target for the Reds “for some time.”

Doubts remain over Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez‘s long-term worth – Luis Diaz has also been linked with a move away – and Ekitike appears to be an alternative to Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, also registering six goal involvements in 10 Europa League outings.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Tyler Morton (L) is challenged by Southampton's Tyler Dibling during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • LFC have submitted a planning application to the council to extend and refurbish the club shop at Anfield

More from This Is Anfield

A reminder to read Joanna Durkan‘s take on Alexander-Arnold and what joining Real Madrid could do to his legacy at Liverpool:

“There is no avoiding it. If Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid as a free agent it will reflect on his legacy at Anfield and not for the better.

[…]

“The line between leaving with adoration and a lack of fondness is incredibly thin. But Alexander-Arnold is throwing away a lifetime of work to become just another player at Madrid.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid: A legacy-changing decision

Elsewhere in the football world today

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 14, 2025: Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood (L) and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero this summer. Talk about a typical Diego Simeone player! (Sky Sports)
  • Former Watford and England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease. We wish him all the best (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

G96KRX Liverpool celebrate with the Milk League Cup March 1983 (back row, l-r): Mark Lawrenson, David Fairclough, Alan Hansen, Ronnie Whelan, Ian Rush, Bruce Grobbelaar, Bob Paisley; (front row, l-r): Craig Johnston, Kenny Dalglish, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee, Alan Kennedy (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

On this day in 1983, Liverpool won their third League Cup in a row, beating Man United 2-1 at Wembley.

Norman Whiteside’s opener was cancelled out by an Alan Kennedy equaliser before Ronnie Whelan curled home a brilliant winner in extra-time.

It was a competition that Whelan loved, having scored twice in the previous year’s final against Tottenham.

A fourth League Cup in succession arrived for Liverpool in 1984, with the Reds beating Everton 1-0 in a final replay at Maine Road.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

