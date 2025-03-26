Reports suggest Liverpool remain interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is also a target.

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Ekitike is a summer option for Liverpool, with the club scouts monitoring him “closely.”

Arne Slot is aware that improvements are needed in his attack and the Frankfurt marksman has been a target for the Reds “for some time.”

Doubts remain over Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez‘s long-term worth – Luis Diaz has also been linked with a move away – and Ekitike appears to be an alternative to Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, also registering six goal involvements in 10 Europa League outings.

Liverpool and 13 other Premier League clubs have enquired about highly-rated Southampton attacker Dibling, with an insane price tag mooted

Meanwhile, Diaz made it two goals in as many matches for Colombia in their 2-2 draw at home to Paraguay, also assisting once. More of that for Liverpool, please!

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha enjoyed a good evening for England U17s, scoring twice and providing an assist in a 5-0 thrashing of Northern Ireland. What a talent!

LFC have submitted a planning application to the council to extend and refurbish the club shop at Anfield

A reminder to read Joanna Durkan‘s take on Alexander-Arnold and what joining Real Madrid could do to his legacy at Liverpool:

“There is no avoiding it. If Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid as a free agent it will reflect on his legacy at Anfield and not for the better. […] “The line between leaving with adoration and a lack of fondness is incredibly thin. But Alexander-Arnold is throwing away a lifetime of work to become just another player at Madrid.”

Nottingham Forest are said to be confident that Chris Wood‘s hip injury isn’t serious. Losing him would be a massive blow to their Champions League hopes (The Athletic)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero this summer. Talk about a typical Diego Simeone player! (Sky Sports)

West Ham and Everton are thought to be among the clubs keen on signing Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg. Liverpool have been previously linked with him (Sky Sports)

Former Watford and England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease. We wish him all the best (Sky Sports)

On this day in 1983, Liverpool won their third League Cup in a row, beating Man United 2-1 at Wembley.

Norman Whiteside’s opener was cancelled out by an Alan Kennedy equaliser before Ronnie Whelan curled home a brilliant winner in extra-time.

It was a competition that Whelan loved, having scored twice in the previous year’s final against Tottenham.

A fourth League Cup in succession arrived for Liverpool in 1984, with the Reds beating Everton 1-0 in a final replay at Maine Road.