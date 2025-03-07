Even Southampton fans expect a Liverpool win as the sides meet during a dismal season for the Saints, that has left them bereft of moments to celebrate.

The Reds host their bottom-of-the-table opponents managed by Ivan Juric, knowing that victory will send them 16 points clear of Arsenal, albeit temporarily.

On paper it looks like Liverpool’s easiest game of the season, but any complacency must be avoided by Arne Slot‘s side.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Southampton fan and writer Luke Osman (@lukeosman_) to discuss a tough season, the key battles on Saturday and more.

Just how bad has this Southampton season been?

It has been worse than anyone expected, for sure.

I don’t think predicting Southampton to finish 20th would have been an unpopular opinion in the slightest, but to be on track to be the worst ever Premier League team in history is quite something.

It’s hard to put into words quite how dismal it’s been.

For Russell Martin to have won one game in 16, and for us to have then replaced him with a manager who has been just as bad, if not worse, speaks volumes.

What exactly has gone so wrong?

It has just been a perfect storm; complacent recruitment, naive tactics, no goals, a leaky defence and a team that lacks a backbone.

The list really does go on.

Which individuals have performed poorly?

It’s hard to pick out players who have been particularly poor.

Plenty haven’t managed the step up and plenty have fallen well below expectations.

Ben Brereton Diaz was notably poor prior to his loan departure in January, while Jack Stephens has let the team down on a couple of occasions with mindless red cards at key moments.

Mateus Fernandes and Aaron Ramsdale have been largely decent, and Tyler Dibling is a huge talent with real promise.

There’s not been much beyond that, though.

Are you confident of coming straight back up next season?

It’s hard to say definitively, given we’re unclear as to who the manager will be, how we will recruit and what things will look like in six months’ time.

But I don’t trust this ownership and this board to get the footballing decisions right, and I think the distinct possibility of being part of the worst team in Premier League history could be pretty damaging for a few years.

I wouldn’t say I’m confident of going back up immediately, but we will have one of the best squads in the league, given the spending power and ever-growing gap between the divisions.

How impressed have you been with Liverpool & who has caught the eye most?

Really impressed. Liverpool will be worthy winners of the Premier League and they’ve been really good to watch.

Mohamed Salah‘s the obvious one, but I always think how good Alexis Mac Allister is when I watch Liverpool play.

He just does everything so well and so cleverly, even when it comes to the dark arts with tactical fouls when you need them.

There’s not been a weak link for Liverpool, but those two I’ve enjoyed watching the most.

What is your favourite and worst Anfield memory?

My favourite is Shane Long scoring in the last minute at Anfield to confirm our place in the 2017 League Cup final.

We were leading 1-0 on aggregate anyway, but that goal on the counter-attack to send us to Wembley for a major final for the first time in 14 years will continue to live long in the memory.

In terms of a worst memory, we haven’t had many particularly shocking days at Anfield – we might just be due one – but I would say our 3-0 loss in November 2017 under Mauricio Pellegrino.

It wasn’t the most consequential result, but being stood in that away end, it felt like a bit of a turning point.

We had been a stable, top-half side challenging for Europe in the few seasons prior, but seeing us turn up at Anfield and look hapless and like relegation fodder felt quite damning.

We narrowly avoided relegation that season, but that was quite a bleak afternoon.

Where will the key battles take place on Saturday?

Under Juric, our wide centre-backs are tasked with a man-marking job on the opposition’s wide players. I’m not sure that will go well against Salah, given his strength, movement and speed.

It will likely be Taylor Harwood-Bellis or Joe Aribo up against him, but whoever it is, they will be hung out to dry and leave plenty of space in behind.

What’s your prediction?

I think it could be anything Liverpool want it to be, but it will be an ideal time for them to keep their positive momentum going while also maintaining freshness between the PSG games.

I think it will be a comfy 4-0 win for the Reds.