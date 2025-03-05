Liverpool travel to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League without a win in France for nearly 17 years.

Arne Slot‘s side face PSG in the first leg of their last 16 tie, as the two teams meet for the fifth time in their history.

Each of the previous four meetings has been won by the home team, but a win on Wednesday wouldn’t be their first at the PSG’s ground.

A strange record in France

At the Parc des Princes, Liverpool beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the 1981 European Cup final, thanks to an 82nd-minute goal from Alan Kennedy.

As mentioned, Liverpool haven’t won in France for nearly 17 years, losing on their last six visits, one of which was the 2022 Champions League final.

Last season saw them lose 3-2 against Toulouse in the Europa League group stage, while their last trip to the Parc des Princes finished 2-1 to PSG in 2018.

Prior to those last six French fixtures, though, Liverpool actually won their previous five games in L’Hexagon.

Their last knockout tie against Ligue 1 opposition saw them record a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Lille in the 2009-10 Europa League round of 16.

Home and away against clubs from France, the Reds have won 19 and lost 11 with three draws. Against French sides in France, they have won on five of 16 visits with nine defeats and two draws.

1 European trophy but still a giant

PSG have won one major European trophy in their history, defeating Rapid Vienna 1-0 in 1995-96 to lift the Cup Winners’ Cup.

They are one of only two French clubs to have lifted a major European trophy – Marseille won the 1993 Champions League.

PSG are playing in the Champions League round of 16 for the 13th season in a row. This is their 17th campaign in the Champions League proper, a new French record.

Last season in this competition, they reached the semi-finals before losing to Borussia Dortmund, going down 1-0 in each leg.

In five of the last eight campaigns, they have lost at this stage of the competition.

They reached their only Champions League final in 2020, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich with Kingsley Coman scoring and ex-Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho featuring.

This season’s scorers

PSG: Dembele 26, Barcola 17, Goncalo Ramos 12, Doue 7, Lee Kang-In 6, Vitinha 6, Hakimi 5, Joao Neves 4, Fabian Ruiz 3, Mayulu 3, Zaire-Emery 3, Kolo Muani 2, Kvaratskhelia 2, Marco Asensio 2, Nuno Mendes 2, Beraldo 1, Marquinhos 1, own goals 3

Liverpool: Salah 30, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 8, Szoboszlai 7, Nunez 6, Mac Allister 5, Alexander-Arnold 3, Elliott 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Konate 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).