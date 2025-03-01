Mo Salah has revealed how the legendary former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, gave him some key advice on how to be a “great” player at Liverpool.

There is no doubt about it, Salah is an all-time great.

In fewer than eight years at Liverpool, he has risen to the status of icon and third-highest goalscorer ever.

The Egyptian has had some great coaches over the years, managed by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, albeit unsuccessfully, then Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot at Liverpool.

He is respected the football world over, with legendary names singing his praises weekly.

Wenger is someone whom Salah has respect for, and the winger recently revealed how he had sought a few words of wisdom from the Frenchman.

On TNT Sports, Steve McManaman put it to Salah that good and great players are separated by their ability to score match-winning goals.

Salah agreed, saying: “I think I got that advice from Arsene Wenger in the past. I asked him the same question actually because he had great players in his career.

“He told me, ‘The great players, it does not matter how he performs in the game. He always stays focused and waits for the moment. He’s always in the game’.

“And I put that into consideration a few years ago. Players’ emotions go up and down, [but] I don’t want my emotions to be like this.

“I just try to be stable and understand that not every game you’re going to have your best game. If you stay focussed, maybe you will have one chance.”

Wenger thinks Salah can’t be ‘ruled out’ for Ballon d’Or

?? "You can't rule him out for any special award, this guy is exceptional. What I love the most in his career? He became better and better every year." Arsene Wenger on @MoSalah's Ballon d'Or chances!#beINPL #MCILIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/rMtUY5xXcK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 23, 2025

As a consequence of his incredible season to date in a Liverpool shirt, Salah’s name has been touted for the next Ballon d’Or.

With the ceremony taking place in October and the votes cast in the preceding months, success for Salah in the Champions League or Premier League could give him an excellent chance of taking the prize.

On the Ballon d’Or discussion, Wenger told beIN SPORTS: “There are others, but you wouldn’t rule him out. You have Mbappe, he certainly will fight with him, Vinicius will fight with him…

“You cannot rule him out for any special award, this guy is exceptional.

“What I love the most in his career [is] he became better and better every year. More clinical, he does less quantity [at City] but he doesn’t lose in quality.

“That shows he’s not only a great talent but, as well, a very intelligent player.”