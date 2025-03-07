➔ SUPPORT US
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Newcastle United's Sven Botman during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Newcastle lose ANOTHER key player for Carabao Cup final after serious injury

Newcastle have been handed another major injury blow ahead of their Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool later this month – with three key starters now out.

It’s fair to say that Newcastle‘s pre-final plans aren’t going too smoothly, with key player Anthony Gordon among those now unavailable.

The former Everton winger was sent off in Newcastle‘s FA Cup exit at home to Brighton last Sunday, meaning he will miss three games including the trip to Wembley.

Meanwhile, left-back Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the season, having defended well up against Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Now, another major setback has emerged, with the Mail‘s Craig Hope reporting that centre-back Sven Botman will play no part in the Carabao Cup final, with the Dutchman requiring surgery on a knee injury.

He has only recently returned from a lengthy ACL absence, but Newcastle will again have to make do without arguably their best defender.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 17, 2024: England's (L-R) Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento line-up before the UEFA Nations League Group B2 game between England and Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium. England won 5-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From a Liverpool perspective, it is impossible to deny that this is playing into their hands ahead of a huge occasion.

Gordon has scored six goals and five assists in the league this season, and could be England’s best option on the left wing now, so his absence could be a relief for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Hall was impressive when faced with the prospect of Salah last time out, with no player making more defensive actions (11), per FotMob.

His layoff could mean that Dan Burn starts at left-back, with his lack of pace potentially playing into Salah’s hands.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (R) is challenged by Newcastle United's Dan Burn during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That said, right-back Tino Livramento was switched to the left against Brighton, allowing Burn to stay at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar.

Jamaal Lascelles is also out for the final, while Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier have both faced fitness issues of late.

While Liverpool cannot take this Newcastle side for granted, the odds are stacking up in their favour currently.

They beat Eddie Howe’s side 2-0 in the Premier League last week, but the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park in December highlighted what a dangerous team the Magpies can be.

For Newcastle, it will be one of the biggest days in the club’s history, considering their last piece of major silverware was the FA Cup 70 years ago.

