Liverpool’s only focus now this season is the Premier League and with just nine games left, the objective is clear when it comes to setting a target beyond Arsenal‘s reach.

With 29 games played, Arne Slot‘s side sit 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with 70 points.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta’s men are closer to Brighton in seventh than they are to Liverpool but the race is not yet mathematically over with 27 points still available.

So, let’s take a look at the fixtures remaining for both sides and what Liverpool need to clinch their 20th league title.

Liverpool and Arsenal’s remaining fixtures

Both teams have the same number of home (five) and away (four) games remaining, and the difficulty of their fixtures is almost identical.

They each face three teams in the bottom six before the end of the season, four in mid-table and two from the top six – which includes meeting each other at Anfield in early May.

The Reds’ remaining opponents have an average table position of 10.7, while it is 11.2 for the Gunners.

And notably, as it stands, Liverpool will know Arsenal‘s result before they take to the field in each of their next five league games – by then, the title could be won.

When could Liverpool be crowned champions?

The permutations are relatively simple, Arsenal‘s maximum points haul this season is currently capped at 85 – which will lower if and when they drop points.

With Liverpool already on 70, they need 16 more points to officially clinch the title. To break that down further, five wins and a draw would get the job done if Arsenal were to win each of their next six.

The earliest Liverpool could win the title is April 20, but this would require them to win against Everton, Fulham and West Ham, and Arsenal to lose to Fulham, Everton and Brentford.

The Gunners then failing to win at Ipswich that day would confirm the Reds as champions, but if they did win all Liverpool would need is to avoid defeat at Leicester to get over the line.

And if Liverpool and Arsenal were to match results after the international break, then the Reds would win the league at Chelsea on the first weekend of May.

There is still plenty of football to be played, but Liverpool’s fate is in their own hands.