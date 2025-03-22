Steven Gerrard has thanked the supporters after his latest outing for Liverpool FC Legends, also looking ahead to the Premier League title run-in.

The legendary former midfielder captained the Reds on Saturday afternoon, skippering them to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea Legends.

It was an afternoon to cherish, and speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, Gerrard discussed Liverpool’s title challenge and thanked the supporters at Anfield.

“I think all eyes are on the run-in, we’ve got a massive game coming up against Everton,” Gerrard said.

“But during the international break when you get the invite to come and play in front of a full house, it’s impossible to turn it down.

“As Peter (Crouch) said, the priority is always the foundation, raising large sums of money to support the area, to support the ex-players in need.

“But it can’t be done without the supporters. They’re coming here, paying money and it’s full house, it’s unbelievable.

“It wouldn’t happen at any other club. Crouchy is the hero today but the main heroes are the supporters – always.”

It is always special to see Gerrard back in a Liverpool shirt, but it was Peter Crouch who stole the show at Anfield, scoring both goals.

The 44-year-old clearly enjoyed every second of the afternoon, reflecting on it after the final whistle.

“I can say it’s quite emotional really because I never thought I’d come back here in any capacity as a player,” Crouch admitted.

“So to play in the game was, first and foremost, amazing and great for the foundation.

“But to score a couple of goals in front of my family and friends was amazing.”

After such a gruelling season for Liverpool – for Arne Slot, the players and the fans alike! – this was a lovely relaxing afternoon watching Reds heroes of the past.

What Slot would give to have peak Gerrard at his disposal for these nine remaining Premier League games, as his side look to seal title glory.

In fact, he’d love to have Crouch to call upon, too, especially on this evidence!