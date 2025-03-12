Liverpool fans offered a downbeat assessment of the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with attention now turning to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds were sent packing from Europe on Tuesday night, with a penalty shootout loss proving costly at Anfield.

In truth, PSG warranted their place in the quarter-finals, outplaying Liverpool in the first leg and showing resilience in the return fixture.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail), who was at Anfield, discuss the Reds’ exit and look ahead to Sunday’s cup final at Wembley.

The good…

ABIGAIL: I think it goes without saying that the lads put in a real fight and were the more dominant side.

It felt like roles had reversed from the first leg in terms of domination and control, and we managed to at least keep a level head after conceding a really sloppy goal.

The atmosphere in the ground had its traditional European night feel and we all gave our absolute all to try and get us over the line.

As long as heads don’t drop going into the weekend, the boys have got a cup final at Wembley to lift their spirits, and ours.

HENRY: As Abi says, it’s impossible to question the effort levels of the players – it just wasn’t meant to be.

Ali was class again, making two one-on-one stops, while Mac Allister and Szoboszlai put in an unbelievable shift in midfield.

I also thought Trent was really good, as was the case in Paris – I just really hope that wasn’t his last Champions League game for Liverpool.

Quansah deserves some praise for doing well off the bench in such a high-quality game – it’s just a shame about the other subs!

Oh well, there’s still a Premier League title on the horizon, and a cup final…

The bad…

ABIGAIL: Conceding that goal felt like an absolute mess. It all felt like it was happening in slow motion, but there was nothing anyone could do to stop it!

An injury to Trent ahead of Sunday is a massive sickener for me. He’s a huge loss, especially with Bradley trying to get fit and Gomez out.

An injury to him, especially considering his contract is coming to an end and there’s no announcement seemingly in sight, is gutting.

I want to see Trent in a Liverpool shirt as much as possible for this club while we have him, and watch him lift silverware.

I’m ignoring Ibou’s injury as it seemed to be cramp, or at least that’s what I’m telling myself until I hear otherwise.

HENRY: The Trent injury is clearly a massive blow ahead of the final – it’s easy to see him not playing again this season.

In terms of performances on Tuesday, I was so disappointed with Jota, who seems to have fallen off a cliff of late.

Whether it’s confidence, a lack of match fitness or injuries catching up with him, he doesn’t look like the player he was.

Jones and Nunez were really poor off the bench – their penalties were pretty insipid, too! – with neither doing anywhere near enough.

While Liverpool played pretty well as a team overall, they did almost nothing in extra-time, with the midfield losing all control without Macca and Szobo.

What’s your XI for the Carabao Cup final?

ABIGAIL: Sadly, it looks as though Trent won’t be fit enough to play, as well as Conor and Joe both being injured.

I’m praying Konate is fit and just had a bit of cramp! If he’s out, it’s got to be Endo.

I thought Robertson gave his absolute all and I don’t know if there will be much left in his tank to go again on Sunday.

I’m sure if you asked him he’d want to play, but I feel as though Kostas has fresh legs and will be energised for this one.

The midfield picks itself for me. Sadly, Jones’s cameo was a bit of a nightmare, with misplaced passes, losses of possession and a missed penalty not enough for him to get in the XI.

I think we have to go Diaz through the middle and Gakpo on the left. Jota and Nunez have both been lacklustre and we need goals.

Abi’s XI: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Virgil, Kostas; Gravenberch Macca, Szobo; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

HENRY: I largely agree with Abi here, but the one thing I disagree with is Robertson not playing.

I actually thought he was excellent against PSG – should’ve praised him above really! – and we need his winning mentality in a final.

If he’s feeling it, Kostas can replace him in the second half.

There is a risk in starting Gakpo, given how off the pace he looked when he came on, but as Abi says, Jota and Nunez aren’t offering close to enough.

Henry’s XI: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.