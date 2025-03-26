Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid on a free in the summer, in a move even more controversial than Steve McManaman and Michael Owen.

Alexander-Arnold is, by all accounts, close to finalising a free transfer to Real Madrid, coming after 21 years at his boyhood club.

The circumstances around his departure have garnered heavy criticism and the vice-captain is unlikely to leave to a fond reception from the supporters.

• READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid: A legacy-changing decision

It is a similar situation to those seen with McManaman in 1999 and Owen in 2004, but this time with less logic behind the move with Liverpool almost certainly heading into the summer as Premier League champions.

In the decades since, McManaman and Owen have seen their reputations at Anfield taking diverging paths, with the latter still not widely accepted by fans.

But both former players have backed Alexander-Arnold’s switch to the Bernabeu, with McManaman telling BBC Sport he feels the reaction is “unfair.”

“If he does choose to go to Real Madrid and he does choose to forge a new adventure with a new language and a new lifestyle, all credit to him,” the 53-year-old said.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for him, if he does go, and no doubt he will be a superstar there as well.

“It’s unfair. [In the eyes of the fans] if Van Dijk or Salah leave, then it it is Liverpool’s fault. If Trent was to leave, then it is Trent’s fault.”

McManaman’s reasons for leaving Liverpool on a free transfer were more understandable, with a delay in talks over a new deal and the side not as upwardly mobile at the time.

Speaking to The Athletic, he stressed that while he wanted Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool he would “completely respect” him choosing to head to Madrid.

“It would be a huge miss for Liverpool but if he wants to do it, I’d completely respect [Alexander-Arnold] and be very proud,” he explained.

“Because he’s a local lad who has done incredibly well, which is what I love more than anything.

“Real Madrid are a bigger, more professional, well-run machine now than when I joined.”

Meanwhile Owen, who in November admitted it still “bloody hurts” that he is not welcomed by the Liverpool fans, said that he understands Alexander-Arnold’s motives in an interview with talkSPORT.

“Trent will be an all-time Liverpool legend”

“He’s been there, seen it, done it, won everything, got the t-shirt [with Liverpool],” the former striker said.

“He could retire at the club and be an all-time legend, he already will be an all-time legend.”

Owen added: “He can be sitting there thinking, I’ve done everything. I’ve achieved absolutely everything at my boyhood club.

• READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool creates a squad issue few notice

“Who can deny me a chance to go and play for one of the biggest teams in the world, a new experience, a new country, new language, new weather, new food, new everything? And what a team.”

Alexander-Arnold will of course hope his time at Real Madrid pans out more like McManaman’s – with two league titles and two Champions Leagues in four years – than Owen’s single, trophy-less season before an attempt to rejoin Liverpool.