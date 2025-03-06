Harvey Elliott was Liverpool’s match-winner against Paris Saint-Germain, but he didn’t get the opportunity to fully celebrate the 1-0 victory with his teammates.

The Reds produced one of the ultimate smash-and-grab performances on Wednesday evening, having been penned in by PSG for large periods.

Elliott popped up with a priceless late goal, allowing Arne Slot‘s side to take a lead with them to Anfield next Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The 21-year-old scored with his first touch, just 47 seconds after replacing the out-of-sorts Mohamed Salah, netting arguably his biggest-ever goal for his boyhood club.

While Liverpool’s starters basked in the glory of a memorable win in Paris, Elliott was elsewhere, though.

The midfielder had to warm down with his fellow substitutes on the pitch, on a night when Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo all contributed positively off the bench.

Great post-match footage showed Elliott running to applaud the travelling fans inside the Parc des Princes, with the supporters returning the favour.

Speaking to Peter Schmeichel on CBS Sports after the game, the youngster opened about what a special moment his goal was for him.

“It’s feelings you can’t really describe, to be honest,” Elliott said.

“It was hard not to get too caught up emotionally, but for me personally, every goal I score for Liverpool is a special one for me.

“They are the team that I support and adore.”

“Someone had to repay Alisson for all those saves today.” ? Harvey Elliott was happy to step up with the winner after his keeper’s big performance ? pic.twitter.com/OqobzjR0MO — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 6, 2025

Elliott added that Slot told him to “go and do your thing” – it’s fair to say that he did exactly that!

It has been a frustrating season for the Englishman, who hasn’t started a single Premier League game, so seeing him produce such a major contribution was heartwarming.

Keeping an entire squad happy is difficult for any manager, but Slot is handling it superbly, as highlighted by the impact of his subs against PSG.

What the future holds for Elliott remains to be seen, with a summer exit not out of the question after a lack of playing time, but whatever happens, he will always have this famous winner to cherish.