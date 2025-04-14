Alisson has admitted his “frustration” at spending two games on the shelf, but Arne Slot claimed his display against West Ham was his “best of the season.”

Alisson was unable to feature against either Everton or Fulham after sustaining a head injury while away with Brazil in the international break.

But after passing his latest concussion test the 32-year-old was able to return to the fold for the visit of West Ham – and Liverpool were dealt a reminder of what they had missed.

Mohamed Salah came away with the official Man of the Matcha ward but Alisson was by far and away the top performer, with five crucial saves as West Ham had four big chances to Liverpool’s one, per FotMob.

In his post-match press conference Slot described it as “his best game of the season” – though the head coach may have been forgetting his performance against Paris Saint-Germain a month ago.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Alisson took a philosophical view to his latest setback and what he offers to the team when fit.

“I’m always frustrated when I cannot be involved in the games. This season it’s happened a few times,” he explained.

“But this is part of our profession as well, part of being a footballer is dealing with these upsets in this situation with injuries.

“I’m so happy to be back, to help the team and to enjoy playing.

“It’s what I love to do and as long as I love it, I will do that and we will enjoy a lot.”

Interviewer Peter McDowall extended his thanks, as a supporter, to Alisson for keeping Liverpool in the game, with crucial stops to deny the likes of Muhammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

“You don’t need to say thank you, it’s part of my job,” he replied.

“I know you are pleased, I am pleased as well – pleased to come back into the team.

“A good performance, helping the team to the three points. Unfortunately no clean sheet this afternoon, but all that matters is the three points and I’m so glad for this.”

The Brazilian added: “Sometimes you have to clap hands for the opponent because they deserved [the goal] for the way they played, but it was really poor from us for 15, 20 minutes defensive-wise.

“Then we have to highlight the energy, the intensity we put into the end of the match after conceding the goal to get the winner in the last minute, keep defending and keep the result.

“Football is about that as well. You’re not always going to have a clear performance, clear game, you have to deal with that and it makes us strong as well.”