Alisson continues to train as normal ahead of another concussion test prior to Liverpool’s clash against West Ham on Sunday, which only two players are expected to miss out on due to injury.

The Reds failed to take a significant step towards the title against Fulham but could move to within at least eight points of their crowning moment with a win on Sunday.

That target could be lower before kickoff as Arsenal face Brentford late on Saturday, but all Arne Slot‘s men need to focus on is completing the job themselves.

Alisson has missed the last two games after failing to pass concussion protocols but the club are “hopeful” he can mark his return with Sunday marking 22 days since the incident.

The Brazilian has been training as normal since returning to Merseyside and will not have lost any conditioning, unlike previous absences due to injury.

He was one of 24 players spotted by Liverpool cameras at the AXA on Wednesday as the squad trained in the gym before moving to the outdoor pitches.

With Conor Bradley having made a successful return at Fulham following seven games out with a hamstring injury, it leaves only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez as known absentees.

The duo both remain hopeful of marking their return this month and before the end of the season respectively, both obviously eager to be involved as much as they can for the run-in.

West Ham arrive on Sunday with one win from their last five, coming against relegation-threatened Leicester at the end of February. They sit 16th in the table, 15 points above the drop zone.

Slot is expected to speak to the media on Friday morning, hopefully then we will get confirmation of Alisson‘s status.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Diaz

Injured: Gomez, Alexander-Arnold