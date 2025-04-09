Liverpool welcomed back Conor Bradley over the weekend but what is the latest on the status of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Joe Gomez?

The Reds have seven games and six weeks left in their season, meaning any injuries picked up in the coming weeks would likely spell the end of their 2024/25 campaign.

As for those currently on the injury list, Arne Slot is still awaiting the return of Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Gomez, who have missed the last two, three and 11 games respectively.

Alisson has been training as normal after a concussion with Brazil on international duty but has yet to pass the fit to play protocols, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher has been tasked to step up.

Liverpool “are hopeful” the No. 1 will be ready to return against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday, as per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, which is in line with the FA’s concussion guidelines.

Their recommendation states a graduated return to play programme should allow involvement in competitive action at a minimum of 21 days after the injury, which falls on Saturday.

The Brazilian would be the only player in line to return against the Hammers, but Steele notes that Alexander-Arnold “is on track with his recovery and is still hoping to play again this month.”

There is currently no fixture in mind to mark his return as it will hinge on how his ankle reacts when he is back in full training, but beyond West Ham only Leicester (April 20) and Tottenham (April 27) are left to play this month.

It remains as good as it could have been for the right-back, then.

As for Gomez, he too is still hopeful of marking a return this season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury that has plagued his season since December, forcing him to miss a total 19 games.

Slot’s squad is in a good position when it comes to injuries to see out the season on a positive note but there is a growing desire to see him share the workload in what remains of 2024/25.