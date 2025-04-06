Curtis Jones kept his place at right-back for Liverpool’s clash with Fulham despite a vastly different challenge up against left-sider Antonee Robinson.

There had been a number of question marks over Slot’s selection ahead of Sunday’s 2pm kickoff, with decisions to make in goal, at right-back and in attack.

In the end, the head coach made only one change, with Cody Gakpo taking over from Luis Diaz on the left wing.

That came with Alisson still not available due to a head injury, with Caoimhin Kelleher keeping his place, and Slot opting against a change at right-back.

Jones was rewarded for an outstanding display in the role against Everton in midweek with a second consecutive start out of position.

And speaking to Sky Sports before kickoff at Craven Cottage, Slot hinted that it could be a tester for Jones as a long-term right-back as he is challenged against a “completely different playing style.”

“I think Curtis did well defensively as well as offensively [against Everton],” the Dutchman explained.

“I can only see how he will do against this playing style if I play him.

“Conor Bradley is back on the bench, so he is able to get some playing time, which is good.

“Let’s see how Curtis does against a completely different playing style.”

It was pointed out in Slot’s pre-match press conference that there was less of an emphasis on defending on Jones’ flank on Wednesday night as Everton rarely funnelled their attacks through left winger Carlos Alcaraz.

That will almost certainly be different on Sunday with Fulham left-back Robinson considered one of the best in the league, particularly for his attacking quality.

Robinson, who has 10 assists this season including two in the 2-2 draw at Anfield in December, is expected to combine with the in-form Ryan Sessegnon on Fulham‘s left – the latter having scored two and assisted one in his last four league games.

Slot’s stance of “let’s see how Curtis does” would not suggest Jones is considered a mere stopgap in the position.

Instead, with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for the exit, this could in fact be an audition for a long-term role at right-back moving forwards.