Liverpool can take another significant step towards the Premier League title with a win at Fulham this afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Fulham vs. Liverpool
Premier League (31) | Craven Cottage
April 6, 2025 | 2pm (BST)
Kickoff at Craven Cottage is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez
Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon; Muniz
Subs: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments