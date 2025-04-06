Liverpool can take another significant step towards the Premier League title with a win at Fulham this afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Premier League (31) | Craven Cottage

April 6, 2025 | 2pm (BST)

Kickoff at Craven Cottage is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon; Muniz

Subs: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: