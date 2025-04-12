Arne Slot has promised to make Liverpool “very strong” next season, hinting at top-quality signings arriving at Anfield.

After some frustratingly quiet transfer windows in recent years, this summer is expected to be busier at Anfield, with reinforcements added in key positions.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, it was impossible for Slot not to discuss Mohamed Salah‘s new deal, but he also hinted at much-needed business being done ahead of next season.

“It’s a good message, I assume and I think,” Slot told media including the Liverpool Echo.

“It shows that, again, we are ambitious, we want to keep a very good player like Mo Salah at this club. We’ve worked hard, and by we I mean the ownership (Fenway Sports Group), Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, to achieve that.

“And that’s a good start for this summer, clearly…

“We have all the confidence in him that he can produce two more years than he has produced in the past seven or eight years, because of the reasons I just gave you.

“But also because we will make this team very strong next season. Then it’s always nice to have someone that can make a goal.”

Slot further discussed the importance of Salah staying in his pre-West Ham press conference, in terms of luring other top players to Liverpool.

“If you want to sign new players or players who want to extend here, it is always a positive to see one of our star players over the last seven or eight years has made the choice to extend his contract,” he added.

“It also shows maybe how ambitious this club is: not only Mo, but the owners. We are really ambitious to keep performing the way this club has performed for so many years.”

Salah’s new deal is huge for so many reasons, but as Slot alludes to, it is significant because of the message it sends to other players.

Seeing the 32-year-old depart could lead to potential signings being put off by a move to Liverpool, but instead, they will see the club’s ambition and want to play alongside him.