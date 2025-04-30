Liverpool have returned to training for the first time as Premier League champions, while a right-back has been linked with a move to the Reds.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

After a richly deserved two-day break, the champions are back at it!

Arne Slot and his title-winning squad returned to the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday – it was all smiles, as you would expect!

Red balloons filled the hallways and the coffee area, while the entrance has been given a makeover, saying ‘Premier League champions.’

There will be a special buzz around the building all week, as Slot and his players prepare for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

Look at some of the best photos from today HERE!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina has been mentioned as an option for Liverpool on a free transfer – his current club could trigger a 12-month extension, though! (Liverpool Echo)

Ben Doak is attracting “mass interest” ahead of a potential exit this summer, as the Reds weigh up whether to sell him or not. Would you keep him?

Out-of-favour Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, as they search for a new No. 9

Harvey Elliott has clarified his stance on leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, saying “this is my team.”

Stefan Bajcetic is set to return to Liverpool this summer, with the Spaniard considered part of Slot‘s long-term plans. He could be like a new signing!

As Liverpool prepare for the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel has explained the situation with Alisson ahead of next season

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has picked out some of the biggest moments in Liverpool’s title-winning season, including a massive late win at Brentford:

“Is there anything to say other than, Nunez, Nunez, Nunez?! “It was the moment, turning what was set to be a frustrating draw into a victory that all but wrapped up the title even though it was still mid-January. “Slot’s men had 37 shots at Brentford, the most an away team has had in a Premier League game since records began in 2003/04 – we really do love making it hard on ourselves!”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City are said to be eyeing a move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer, amid doubts surrounding Ederson’s future at the Etihad (Sky Sports)

James Maddison says Tottenham‘s players are “100 per cent behind” Ange Postecoglou, with the manager under pressure. Is it win the Europa League or bust for him?

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has removed himself from control of the club after withdrawing his position at Companies House (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth striker Evanilson‘s suspension has been rescinded after his red card against Man United was successfully appealed (BBC Sport)

There’s more Champions League action this evening, with Barcelona hosting Inter Milan in the semi-final first leg (8pm BST)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1994, Liverpool played their final match in front of the standing Kop.

It was an emotional occasion, but sadly, the Reds didn’t deliver on the pitch, losing 1-0 to Norwich in the Premier League.

Jeremy Goss scored a screamer in front of the Kop, describing it as “the proudest moment of my footballing career.”

Also on this day in 1966, Liverpool won their seventh league title, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield after a Roger Hunt double.