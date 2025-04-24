Liverpool were told “you’re welcome” after Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a draw on Wednesday, meaning they can now seal the Premier League title at Anfield.

Two comeback goals – including a stunning lob from Jean-Philippe Mateta after a mistake from William Saliba – saw Palace hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

It came on a night when the Liverpool squad gathered to watch together, knowing if Arsenal had lost they would be guaranteed the title.

Instead, with the Gunners dropping two points it means Arne Slot‘s side only need a draw against Tottenham on Sunday to secure their second Premier League triumph in five years.

Liverpool will, of course, be looking to do so with a win over a Tottenham side struggling near the bottom of the table – particularly as it would only feed the atmosphere in a rocking Anfield.

While Crystal Palace have no dog in the fight, firmly settled in mid-table with the FA Cup their focus, they sent a message to the champions-elect after their midweek draw.

“You’re welcome Liverpool,” was posted on Palace’s official X account soon after the final whistle in north London.

It is a far cry from their involvement in Liverpool’s push for the title under Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14, when a 3-0 lead was overturned as Palace fought back for a 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park in May which all but ended the Reds’ bid.

Instead their comeback after twice going a goal behind against Arsenal has given Liverpool the opportunity for the perfect evening at Anfield.

While Arne Slot and his players would have welcomed winning the title without having to kick a ball, doing so in front of their own fans will be all the more special.

Tottenham have won just three of their last 11 games in all competitions and one of their last seven in the Premier League – losing five of those seven.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are on a run of three consecutive away defeats and, currently sitting 16th, can finish as low as 17th with five games left to play.

If Liverpool do clinch the title on Sunday it would mean their trip to Chelsea the following weekend would see them welcomed onto the pitch with a guard of honour.

It would also mean Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would provide the first guard of honour at Anfield.