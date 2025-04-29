Darwin Nunez is expected to be playing out the final games of his Liverpool career and the Uruguayan had choice words for his critics after winning the title.

There appears little chance of Nunez heading into a fourth season with Liverpool, with well-connected journalists now reporting that he is likely to leave.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been credited with an interest, having seen bids fail in January, while Spanish newspaper AS claims that Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest are also suitors.

But he will still be part of the squad lifting the title at Anfield on May 25, having played his part in securing No. 20, while he was at the forefront of the celebrations after Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham.

Heavily criticised this season, Nunez shared a photo of himself in the dressing room, wearing his ‘Champions 24-25’ shirt while holding a cigar and a bottle of beer, along with a pointed caption.

Premier League champion, que la cuenten como quieran ????? pic.twitter.com/RoG46HoKrE — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) April 27, 2025

“Premier League champion, let them say whatever they want,” the Uruguayan wrote.

The message came two days after he courted controversy with a post on X seemingly criticising Arne Slot for his lack of appearances in recent weeks.

That post was swiftly deleted and replaced by a photo of himself alongside Alexis Mac Allister at the AXA Training Centre – but this time, Nunez’s defiant message has stayed up.

He added to that with a further post on Monday afternoon, paying tribute to the Liverpool supporters after a “dream come true.”

Dream come true: my first Premier League title ? Thank you to all the Liverpool fans for your incredible support! This league belongs to you ?? pic.twitter.com/toIaHVFW1o — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) April 28, 2025

“Dream come true: my first Premier League title,” the 25-year-old wrote.

“Thank you to all the Liverpool fans for your incredible support! This league belongs to you.”

Those two updates show the duality of a player who has divided supporters like no other since his £85 million move from Benfica in 2022.

It should come as no surprise that Liverpool are open to selling their No. 9, however, having failed to nail down a starting role under Slot and with changes to come in the transfer window.

The club’s owners are set to back Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes heavily this summer with the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reporting that “one of their biggest ever transfer budgets” will be available.

A primary focus will be on signing a new centre-forward, with Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike named as targets.