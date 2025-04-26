Darwin Nunez has allegedly called out Liverpool in quickly-deleted X post

Darwin Nunez has allegedly called out Liverpool over his lack of starts before deleting the social media post soon after.

Just 24 hours before Liverpool can win the league against Tottenham, it appears Nunez has taken to social media to voice his displeasure over a lack of starts, though the post has now been deleted.

In a post on X, Nunez allegedly wrote: “No wonder I didn’t play more, because the last game I started in the Premier League went well and suddenly…”

It appears the post was quickly deleted and Nunez has now posted a selfie with Alexis Mac Allister with a much more positive message of “Good morning!”

Nunez’s words refer to claims over a clause in his contract, which Arne Slot was asked about in his press conference on Friday.

The screenshot of the original tweet contains a different profile picture and indicates his account is verified.

X users have claimed, though, that the profile photo has since been changed subsequently meaning the blue tick disappeared.

Some think the image is fake, but This Is Anfield has seen several screenshots with different replies and ads present in the images.

What does the alleged social media post mean?

Darwin Nunez deleted post. Not a good look for himself. pic.twitter.com/n81G15D5oZ — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 26, 2025

Nunez’s words seem to be a complaint about his recent lack of starts, of which he has had just one since February 7.

His use of “then suddenly” could be in reference to a story that broke recently from A Bola in Portugal, that claims Liverpool would have to pay Benfica another £4.2 million if he were to start another game this season.

Liverpool sources have since refuted the news and Slot has questioned its authenticity but didn’t deny the story.

On Friday, Slot gave a cryptic answer, saying: “Do you always believe what journalists say? Not always? Me neither.

“Sometimes you should, but sometimes it’s better not to believe everything that is written about players.

“[This story is] completely new to me and I’ve said many times that I’m working at a club here where it’s really nice to work.

“So mainly sporting directors are judged by the players they bring in, for me it’s very important to have a great working environment and I have that with Richard [Hughes].

“The last, last, last, last, last thing he would do, as I expect working with him for 10 months, is tell me: ‘If you play him it would cost us this much’.

“That, he would never, never, never do. I don’t even know if it’s true, yes or no, because we never talk about that.

“He never interferes with a lineup. It might be true, but if a journalist says it we have to [take it with a pinch of salt].”