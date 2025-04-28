Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate revealed head coach Arne Slot told his side at the start of the season that they could win the Premier League.

After succeeding Jurgen Klopp one of the first things the Dutchman highlighted to the squad were a few minor areas he felt would make the difference between them finishing third, nine points off the pace, as they did in 2023/24, and winning a record-equalling 20th championship.

That insight has been proved correct and Konate praised Slot for the influence he has had.

“I think he brings something new, like the style of playing,” he said.

“Just before we started the season he showed us why we didn’t win the league the year before, some details, and he said if we change that and improve on that we have a big chance to win the league.

“And that’s what we’ve done since the start of the season. We have to be happy.”

Slot was appointed on the back of his reputation for improving players and he has done that – Mohamed Salah admitted as much after scoring his 28th goal of the season in the 5-1 demolition of Tottenham at Anfield’s title-winning party – by making just small adjustments to the way Klopp set the team up.

There is more controlled possession, less chaos, lower strain on the players but no less efficiency.

Slot has achieved it in his typically low-key way but Konate believes he deserves to take a greater share of the limelight.

“I saw him on the pitch and he didn’t really want to take the praise, he walked behind us and it’s crazy to be humble like that,” he added.

“OK, we are on the pitch and we run and do everything but he has done a lot as well for us. Thanks to him, thanks to the fans.”

Konate will soon be entering the final year of his contract and while he was non-committal on his future, saying that was “a conversation with the club,” he did admit winning the Premier League was a huge moment in his career.

When the players’ celebrations had moved into one of the Anfield lounges the France international took a walk out onto the pitch, into the Main Stand, to enjoy some silent contemplation of the achievement.

“It’s the most important for a player because when you retire it’s the only thing you really remember, you still have it between your hands. Especially to win the Premier League – what a trophy,” he said.

“After the game I walked into the stadium and just sat in the stand to feel like a fan and I don’t have words to describe what I felt. I just wanted to enjoy the moment on my own.

“We won it with 60,000 fans and us on the pitch. I just wanted to feel something different and I am very happy now. I was close to crying. It’s crazy, unbelievable, and we have to really enjoy it now.

“It’s amazing after four seasons I did it, finally, and I’m very happy. We are in the best league in the world and we know how hard it is to win the Premier League every season.

“Since I was young I watched this league every week, every game, and now to win it is crazy. I’m the first French player from Liverpool to lift it. Unbelievable.”