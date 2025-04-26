“It’s our dream, it’s your dream” – Virgil van Dijk’s emotional message to Liverpool fans

Virgil van Dijk has become the ultimate leader for Liverpool, whether that be on the pitch or off the pitch.

The captain has proven on several occasions that he just ‘gets it’.

Van Dijk chose Liverpool over Man City in 2018. He again committed himself to the club when he signed a new contract alongside Mo Salah.

The players will have been as disappointed as any of us not to have celebrated the 2020 Premier League titles inside a full Anfield.

For them now, this is a momentous weekend and Van Dijk’s pre-Tottenham programme notes perfectly summed why he is such an effective leader.

“One more push. One more job to be done. One more big effort needed, from each and every one of us. One more,” proclaimed the Dutchman.

“Well, it means everything.

“To win the Premier League is special, however and wherever you do it. But to do it at Anfield, in front of the most incredible supporters in the world?

“That’s something else entirely. It’s our dream, it’s your dream, and our aim on Sunday is to make sure that dream comes true.

“We can only do that, however, by doing the things that have put us in this position in the first place.

“By working hard, by being together, by being willing to run and to suffer and to sacrifice for one another, for the cause. After all those months, all those games, do you think we’re going to change our approach now? No chance.”

Van Dijk concluded his pre-match rallying call with another request to make Anfield red.

The Dutchman said: “Be loud and be proud. Get to the stadium early and give us your support.

“Make the place a sea of red, a wall of noise. Sing your hearts out and let’s do this together.”

You’d run through a brick wall for him, wouldn’t you?

When Liverpool do secure the title, Van Dijk will become the first Dutchman to ever captain an English team to an English top-flight title.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot is in line to be the first man from the Netherlands to take charge of a league title-winning team in England.

You can read Van Dijk’s full notes, as well as those from Arne Slot, in the matchday programme which you can purchase here.