Jamie Carragher believes that, despite their status as champions-elect, Liverpool need to sign players for six different positions in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are a maximum of 13 points away from guaranteeing their place as Premier League champions, with any dropped points from rivals Arsenal reducing that target further.

But this remarkable debut campaign from Arne Slot comes amid ongoing uncertainty within his squad, not least the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

There are also question marks over the likes of Alisson, Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Caoimhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott heading into the summer.

It means the next transfer window could be a formative one for a side under new management – and in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher outlined six positions which need strengthening.

Carragher’s 6 positions for Liverpool to strengthen Left-back

Centre-back

Defensive midfielder

Attacking midfielder

Left winger

Centre-forward

“Liverpool need a left-back to compete with Andy Robertson, extending the Scottish captain’s Anfield career by reducing the necessity for him to play every game,” the ex-Liverpool defender argued.

“They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis if Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are unavailable.

“Also a deep central midfielder so that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are not as overburdened next season as they have been in this one.

“Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create more than Dominik Szoboszlai.

“And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah.”

Light work for sporting director Richard Hughes and his transfer staff, then.

Bar perhaps an upgrade on Szoboszlai, who has been one of Liverpool’s standout players throughout 2024/25, it is difficult to argue with any of Carragher’s suggestions.

The priorities would seemingly be a new left-back and a new centre-forward, but it is not only the first-choice roles which need reinforcing, but also the depth of Slot’s squad.

“Such additions would enhance rather than replace those who have inspired Liverpool to the top,” Carragher continued.

“What makes Slot’s achievement to this point more remarkable is that he has taken the side so far without making a major first-team signing other than the rarely used Federico Chiesa.

“Slot’s broader vision and idea of what Liverpool can become has yet to fully form.”

Liverpool have few known targets ahead of the summer, though Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato are considered primary options for the left-back role and there is interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

But supporters can hope that those behind the scenes have been putting in the groundwork to strengthen beyond those two areas – as Carragher’s case for six new faces is a strong one.