The complete set of what would have been Liverpool’s 2025/26 kits under Nike have now leaked, and some will be delighted that a switch to Adidas awaits.

Last month Liverpool confirmed that they would be ending their five-year association with Nike to reunite with Adidas for the third time in club history.

The deal, as it stands, does not start until August 1, 2025, meaning the Reds will be wearing their old training kits for the start of pre-season unless a new agreement can be struck.

There is already anticipation for what the German manufacturers will produce amid reliable leaks, which include three different club badges for each kit.

But due to the nature of designing and producing kits in advance, the proposed designs for 2025/26 home, away and third strips from Nike have also leaked.

With credit to kit enthusiasts @LivShirtsMuseum and @KB2X, and Footy Headlines, we can see what Nike would have had in store for the Reds.

From the leak, we can see Nike’s home kit would have had a v-neck collar and used their classic swoosh logo, which is also featured on the away kit.

The away kit would certainly have not been to everyone’s taste, with an off-white to white transition from top to bottom, with vertical stripes to accentuate the look.

In a parallel universe, Liverpool 2025-2026 Nike Home & Away Prototype Stadium Shirts…which were discarded ones as Adidas took over the kit contract for next season. @LFC @LivShirtsMuseum pic.twitter.com/Uos6pLXsJs — Liverpool Shirts Museum (@LivShirtsMuseum) April 2, 2025

From the images it looks like Neapolitan ice cream minus the chocolate, a design that would not have been an all-time classic for the club – safe to say we’re glad this will not be on the production line!

And, as leaked earlier this year, the scrapped third kit would have been predominantly black with orange accenting based on Nike’s iconic Total 90 template.

More to follow But this would have been the #LFC third kit for next season should we have stayed with Nike. T90 as per all their third kits for next season. https://t.co/slpvglgFiR pic.twitter.com/kdTsIJH0Sw — Kyle (@KB2X) December 30, 2024

The Liverpool crest is placed in the middle of the shirt with the Nike logo to the side, a feature that Adidas and Reebok previously used on the club’s kits.

I’m sure if Virgil van Dijk was pictured in it we’d all change our mind, but it is lacklustre, isn’t it?

Adidas’ proposed offerings trigger plenty more excitement, and these leaked Nike designs that we will never see Liverpool wear only increase the appeal!

