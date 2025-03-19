Liverpool and Adidas will reunite from next season onwards and their first collection of kits for 2025/26 is to see Liverpool don a different crest on their home, away and third kits.

Earlier this month, the club officially announced their new multi-year partnership with the German manufacturers, which will be the third time the two have partnered together.

As it stands, the deal starts on August 1, 2025, and unless an early exit from Nike can be agreed upon, Liverpool will be wearing their old training kits during the early stages of pre-season.

It also means we will have to wait for the official launch of next season’s kits, but early leaks have already reliably confirmed that each strip will feature a different club badge.

The reliable Footy Headlines previously provided a mockup (below) of the three crests we can expect, with the classic Liverbird on the home kit, the Liverbird in the shield on the away kit, and a modernised ’90s badge for the third.

A different crest for each kit will certainly appease many for what is already a much-anticipated reunion between Liverpool and Adidas, though it is a bold design choice.

The club have donned only the classic Liverbird on their kits since the 2012/13 season when they swapped from Adidas to Warrior.

It will not be the only different badge to feature across the three kits as Adidas are also anticipated to use their popular Trefoil logo on the Reds’ third shirt.

Described as ‘Sea Green’, the third strip promises to be hugely popular with its ’90s crest and eye-catching design.

While final designs supplied by Footy Headlines will inevitably slightly vary from the images below, the club’s collection of kits with Adidas are expected to look similar to this:

Try and tell us they do not look good!

There is the potential for a lot more beyond kits with Adidas expected to release ‘retro’ collections starting with their a remake of their away 1995/96 offering.

Liverpool’s new deal with Adidas is reported to be worth more than £60 million per season, a rise on what they are currently bringing in with Nike.