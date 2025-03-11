Liverpool recently announced Adidas will take over as their kit supplier from next season onwards, and there has already been talk of a remake collection for the 1995/96 season.

Adidas is a brand synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, having previously partnered with the club over two different spells from 1985 to 1996 and 2006 to 2012.

The latest reunion will become official on August 1, which means, as it stands, the Reds are due to wear their Nike shirts in pre-season unless a deal can be struck before then.

Liverpool’s deal with Adidas, worth more than £60 million per season, has already created a lot of excitement thanks to various leaks of the new home, away and third kits for 2025/26.

All of these are being re-issued https://t.co/TjNMHyFAk0 — Kyle (@KB2X) March 10, 2025

And the latest news from the reliable Footy Headlines will be of further interest to supporters, with Adidas set to “release a re-issue pack of the iconic Liverpool FC 1995/96 away collection.”

The collection will be headlined by a remake of the quartered green and white kit, which if you recall was accompanied by some eye-catching training gear (as seen below), which will also be part of the release.

It is one of Liverpool’s most classic kits of all time and was worn by the likes of John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman.

Footy Headlines credit James Dagnall (@DagnallJames) and Kyle (@KB2X) for initially sharing the information, reliable sources when it comes to information on upcoming kits.

Part of Adidas’ strategy is to recreate iconic kits, as you may have seen recently with Newcastle, and they will not be short on inspiration when it comes to past Liverpool kits for future collections!

The report suggests early 2026 as a possible release date and the original Carlsberg sponsor may “potentially” feature, though that has not been confirmed.

If you are interested, you may want to start saving your pennies now!