Another scrapped Nike kit for Liverpool in 2025/26 has leaked online, with a big departure as the manufacturer planned to use their Total 90 template.

Though the deal is yet to be confirmed, Liverpool will be swapping kit suppliers this summer as Adidas takes over from Nike after five years.

It will be the third partnership between Liverpool and Adidas after spells from 1985 to 1996 and then 2006 to 2012, and the decision has already proved popular with fans.

While designs for next season’s Adidas kits are already leaking online, proposed Nike kits for the 2025/26 are also doing the rounds.

After a scrapped away shirt leaked revealing a bold design that features a transition from off-white to white from top to bottom, next season’s planned Nike third kit has also emerged.

More to follow But this would have been the #LFC third kit for next season should we have stayed with Nike. T90 as per all their third kits for next season. https://t.co/slpvglgFiR pic.twitter.com/kdTsIJH0Sw — Kyle (@KB2X) December 30, 2024

Shared by kit enthusiast @KB2X, the third strip would have been based on Nike’s iconic Total 90 template – but the execution leaves a lot to be desired!

The shirt appears to be navy with orange accenting, with the biggest change being the LFC badge being centred rather than in line with the Nike logo.

It would not have been the first time the LFC badge would have featured on the centre of a Liverpool shirt, with Adidas themselves employing this technique for their third kit in 2007/08.

Furthermore, the majority of Reebok kits between 2000/01 and 2003/04 had the badge in the centre – and again, Adidas before them in 1993/94 and 1994/95.

Still Nike’s plans for the new season would likely have proved unpopular among supporters, with their third kit looking more like a Man United shirt.

This latest leak comes with the American manufacturer having continued business as usual ahead of the new campaign on the understanding that an extended contract could be agreed with Liverpool.