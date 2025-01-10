Liverpool is known the world over for its musical creativity, and singing has translated onto Anfield’s terraces over the years as a form of support.

Since the 1960s, a large part of Liverpool’s fan culture has been to inspire the Reds through melodic support in the stands.

We’ve come way from the Kop singing the charts, but the same spirit still exists when Liverpool supporters create new ditties for their beloved team.

In the past, Anfield would reel off a quick song for each of the players before games. While that’s not the case anymore, the Reds’ biggest stars are still serenaded weekly.

Here, we’ve put together 10 of the best Liverpool songs ever.

10. Oh Campione

A simple but regularly heard chant, Oh Campione is a winning tune ofted saved for European nights of celebration at Anfield.

The reason this song holds significance is due to the Kop singing ‘Campione’, not ‘Champione’ as might be heard elsewhere in England.

This Italian translation of ‘champion’ is belted out due to Liverpool’s heritage in European competition and the desire to feel more cultured or continental than some of our British neighbours.

9. Every Other Saturday

Every Other Saturday is a classic that you can still hear regularly towards the back of the Kop.

Originally a Rangers tune, Liverpool took the song on and adopted it to describe the match-going patterns of supporters who would venture to Anfield ‘every other Saturday’.

It is almost a nostalgic take on supporting a football team, when tickets were cheaper and games kicked off at 3pm!

8. O Come All Ye Faithful

You know it’s nearly Christmas when this comes out at Anfield. The Reds’ adaptation of the famous carol, O Come All Ye Faithful, has made a comeback in recent years.

Since the 1960s, Liverpool fans have changed the words of the hymn to turn it into almost a love letter to their club, singing ‘Come let us adore them, Liverpool’ instead of ‘Christ the Lord’!

The adaptation also cheekily changes ‘Come ye to Bethlehem’ to Anfield and swaps ‘King of Angels’ to ‘Kings of Europe’.

7. Fernando Torres bounce

Fernando Torres may not be loved now after his move to Chelsea broke supporters’ hearts, but he was arguably the best striker in the world as a Liverpool player.

The song Liverpool fans came up for to serenade their Spanish No. 9 was worthy of their bond with El Nino. It could be heard up and down the country long after the final whistle had gone, especially at Old Trafford.

After Torres scored and starred in the Reds’ 4-1 demolition of Man United in 2009, the away supporters made the most of their time locked in the ground.

The song also inspired the brilliant Nike advert you can watch above.

6. Si Senor

Like the Torres song, Si Senor fever swept through Liverpool fans rapidly as Roberto Firmino became a crucial part of Liverpool’s all-conquering side under Jurgen Klopp.

Thankfully, Firmino’s legacy is in tact, unlike Torres’, and whenever you hear this it’s impossible not to have it stuck in your head.

Despite the fact Firmino is Brazilian and therefore speaks Portuguese, Si Senor became the lyrics for this song rather than Bobby’s native ‘Sim Senhor’.

The lack of proper ending for this tune meant the song would go on for long periods – who can forget Firmino’s final game when it lasted nearly the entire second half?!

5. When The Reds Go Marching In

Simple, effective and loud.

Liverpool are far from the only team to sing this, but they may be the club to do it with the most furore.

Usually started after You’ll Never Walk Alone, this is a real rallying cry to the team to get the players up for the match and the opposition cowering.

4. Allez Allez Allez

• READ HERE: How Allez, Allez, Allez became a Kop songbook favourite

In 2017/18, with Liverpool experiencing their first proper run in the Champions League for eight years, the feel-good energy under Klopp kickstarted a new wave of supporter culture flourishing.

While a video of Jamie Webster singing this at a Boss Night may have sent the song viral, Liam Malone & Phil Howard were the actual writers, taking and adopting Porto’s version.

The original tune comes from the 1985 song, L’estate sta finendo, released by Italian disco duo Righeira.

This anthem is used more sparingly now, with other English clubs taking it from Liverpool, but on a big occasion when the scarves are swirling, Allez Allez Allez can transform a match.

3. Poor Scouser Tommy

You will be hard pressed to find another football song like Poor Scouser Tommy anywhere in the world.

In the modern era of singing songs at a rapid tempo, the Kop still keeps tradition as they sing for over three minutes.

The beauty of the song is in its flow, as it ascends high into the ‘chorus’ before slowing back down and finishing with a reminder of Ian Rush‘s greatness.

Adding to the mythology around the song is the fact that the some words are still debated – is it under the Libyan or Arabian sun?

2. Fields of Anfield Road

• READ HERE: Why Liverpool vs. Celtic matters – a connection of shared values

Originally a 1979 Irish folk ballad by Pete St John, Fields of Athenry seemed the perfect fit for Liverpool given the club’s relationship with Celtic, who had long sang the tune at Paradise.

Liverpool just needing to do some adapting and a Red named Gary Ferguson was the person to do it. In 1996, the Reds played Celtic in a testimonial and he heard the tune being belted out.

“I thought we should sing that without the religious undertones and one night I just had The Dubliners on and started to put words in for Liverpool,” Ferguson said.

It caught on and now Fields of Anfield Road is probably the most institutionalised song on the Kop after You’ll Never Walk Alone.

1. You’ll Never Walk Alone

No other song could come in at No. 1 on our list.

An actual No. 1 in 1963, You’ll Never Walk Alone became a hit on the Kop and stuck after local band Gerry and the Pacemakers covered the song, originally written by Oscar Hammerstein II and composed by Richard Rodgers for 1945 musical Carousel.

What makes the song brilliant as a football anthem is its ability to, in equal measure, inspire and rally the collective while also acting as a sort of sombre pick-me-up, especially during tough times over the last 60 years.

Goosebumps every time.