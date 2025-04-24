Liverpool fans build anticipation ahead of Sunday – Latest LFC News

Liverpool are agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title – frankly, it’s all we’re all thinking about before Sunday!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Who else watched Arsenal last night and didn’t know what result they wanted?

In the end, the Gunners drew 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace, which was arguably the perfect result for Liverpool, allowing them to win the title in front of their own fans.

It means Arne Slot‘s just need to draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday to seal Premier League glory, on what promises to be a special afternoon at Anfield.

After the pain of not being able to fully celebrate with friends and family back in 2020, fans will more than make up for it this weekend.

A Spurs win shouldn’t even be entertained!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Reliable journalist Lewis Steele says he expects five signings for Liverpool this summer, with key positions and targets explained

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need an upgrade on Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of next season. Do you agree?

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams is now set to leave Anfield, following relegation to the National League on loan at Morecambe

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has brilliantly dispelled the myth that Liverpool will win the title in the ‘weakest’ Premier League season ever:

“Of the campaigns determined to be less competitive in the competition’s history, seven have been in the last decade going back to 2014/15 and 16 since the turn of the millennium. “It means this season is the 10th most competitive since 2000. So, please, spare us the ‘weak’ narrative. “Liverpool’s ability to beat their opponents is not a reflection on the state of the league, but rather the inability of others to be as consistent as Slot’s men.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Jamie Vardy has confirmed he will leave Leicester at the end of this season, following a legendary spell there. He was the scourge of Liverpool plenty of times!

Bayern Munich are now also reportedly among the clubs interested in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Liverpool and three others are also keen (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace sent Liverpool a cheeky social media message after their 2-2 draw away to Arsenal last night. This is great! (TIA)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has returned to work at the club, following a recent stay in hospital. We wish him well

Aston Villa have announced plans to increase Villa Park’s capacity to over 50,000, with the North Stand set to be redeveloped

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2018, Liverpool thumped Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Salah scored twice past a beleaguered Alisson in goal for the visitors, with Roberto Firmino also bagging a brace and Sadio Mane finding the net, too.

Roma pulled two goals back to make Liverpool slightly nervous heading into the return fixture, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side losing 4-2 in Italy but going through on aggregate.

The Reds may have been beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the final in Kyiv, but it was still a special European campaign.