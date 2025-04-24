Liverpool are expected to make as many as five new signings this summer, says one Merseyside journalist, with plans to strengthen in a number of key areas.

It promises to be a busy summer for Liverpool in the transfer market despite new contracts for both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah already being confirmed.

After only one new addition in Arne Slot‘s first two transfer windows – and that being the out-of-favour Federico Chiesa – the expectation is that “as many as four or five new signings arrive.”

That is the belief of the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, who writes that the club are seeking a new centre-back, left-back, midfielder and striker.

Sky Sports describe left-back as a “priority position” along with a striker and a winger, while a right-back could also be targeted along with a new addition in midfield and a left-footed centre-back.

Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen are the primary targets at left-back and centre-back, while team-mate Antoine Semenyo is among those linked to bolster the forward line.

Interestingly, Steele has again mentioned Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite when it comes to plans to add to Slot’s defensive ranks.

It appears left-back will be the first area addressed with the pursuit of Hungary international Kerkez most widely reported at this stage.

While Real Madrid and Man City are also interested in the 21-year-old, talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook – regarded as a trusted source when it comes to Bournemouth – claims Liverpool are “way ahead in the race.”

Liverpool ‘front-runners’ for Kerkez transfer

Crook reports that the Reds “remain front-runners” and that “sources have played down suggestions Man City are ready to swoop.”

Kerkez is set to be available for around £45 million and would come in as a likely replacement for Kostas Tsimikas, while Andy Robertson‘s workload decreases as experienced backup.

Tsimikas is claimed to be of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, though there is no indication at this stage who those are.

Sky Sports report that Kerkez “is expected to make a decision on his future at the end of the season but wants to remain an important first-team player even if he moves on to a bigger club.”

Doubts over 12 players

Liverpool are still likely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer despite claims this week that they “haven’t give up hope” of their vice-captain signing a new deal.

Darwin Nunez is also expected to move on while Bournemouth are interested in the trio of Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak.

There are question marks over the futures of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is already set to join Liverpool in the summer, with a £29 million switch from Valencia agreed last year.